LPD officer laid to rest amid statewide honors

Nov. 9—It was a short life in human measurements, but it was a life lived to the fullest.

Those were the words of ministers officiating the memorial service for London Police Officer Logan Medlock, 26, which was held on Friday.

Medlock was considered a "legacy officer" — the son of London Police Assistant Chief Randy Medlock. He began his career at the Laurel County Correctional Center and had been on the London Police Department for three years. He was known to have the heart of a servant, truly adopting the code of ethics of officers in every aspect of his life. Ofc. Medlock had the desire to follow in his father's footsteps as a police officer since he was a child.

The large American flag waved in the wind outside Corinth Baptist Church, with the American flag and Christian flag at half-mast while family and friends as well as police and first responders — 600 strong, according to LPD — from across the state filled the sanctuary. Also in attendance were Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron who traveled from Frankfort to honor Medlock. The two-hour service honored Medlock for his duty to the community as well as his commitment as a Christian.

As the funeral ended, the London City Police filed out first, forming a line along the parking lot. They were followed by the Laurel Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police, who stood behind their fellow "brothers in blue.'" Other agencies, including local first responders, also formed lines behind the police officers.

In the tradition of those who die in the line of duty — especially police officers — the bagpipes played to honor Medlock as his flag-draped casket was carried through the line of police officers serving as Honor Guard and loaded into the hearse. The bagpipes originate from Ireland for those killed in the line of duty but then became tradition for fallen heroes.

Approximately 60 different agencies participated in the procession that traveled from the church on KY 1006 to KY 363 onto Whitley Street. From Whitley Street, the procession traveled along Dixie Street to Main Street past the London Police Department before turning on to West Fifth Street, to KY 192 and back to KY 363 to entombment at Locust Grove Cemetery in the Keavy community.

Medlock's contribution to the London community was well recognized as people from residences and businesses left their job sites and stood along the streets to honor Medlock and his family during the procession. Other police agencies volunteered to patrol and assist with traffic control so local agencies could take part in the procession.

From Bowling Green and Paducah, from Frankfort to Covington and Fort Thomas, from West Liberty to Barbourville and Williamsburg — police and first responders came to show their respects to the young officer and his family — that includes a wife and 5-year-old son.

Medlock was known as a dedicated servant, and was honored by the London Police Department with the Meritorious Service Award in 2021.

The officer was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Barbourville Street and South Main Street when an intoxicated driver in a Dodge Ram pickup truck slammed into the driver's side of Medlock's police cruiser just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30.

The driver of the pickup truck had a blood alcohol level of .294, which is nearly four times the legal limit in Kentucky. Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tenn., is held under $1 million cash bond on charges of first offense driving under the influence of intoxicants and murder of a police officer.