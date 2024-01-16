LPD officer receives award for collaboration with Homeland Security

Jan. 16—Through a collaboration between the Department of Homeland Security and Sergeant Robert Smith of the Logansport Police Department, an individual committing identity theft for over 20 years finally faced justice.

On Dec. 12, Special Agent in Charge R. Sean Fitzgerald with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security wrote a letter to Chief of Police Travis Yike highlighting Smith's role in the investigation. Because of this, during Jan. 10's Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, Smith was recognized with the Chief Service award.

"I appreciate such collaborative efforts, which are necessary to protect our communities from fraud and identity theft schemes...," Fitzgerald wrote in his letter, of which Yike read out to the board. "Again, I thank you and commend Sergeant Smith for his exceptional investigative efforts, cooperation, and professionalism."

According to the letter, Smith was instrumental in a case that resulted in the successful prosecution of a previously removed Mexican national. The suspect in this case had been using the stolen identity of a United States citizen for over 20 years and had obtained numerous identification documents in the victim's identity, including a passport, an Indiana driver's license and Social Security card.

In addition, the suspect defrauded the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration by obtaining Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in the victim's identity, which totaled to over $53,000. He pled guilty to two federal violations of illegal reentry of a removed alien and false statement in the application for a passport, and was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. An amount of $53,531.12 was ordered in restitution and he also faces removal to Mexico upon the completion of his imprisonment, the letter said.

The investigation began a few years ago when Smith said he received a packet in the mail containing information on suspicious activity. Because of the suspect being in town, Smith said he was able to gather evidence over a couple years and present it to Homeland Security, which led to an arrest. According to Smith, the victim whose identity was stolen was residing in Texas.

"I reached out to him, I explained to him what I had and he indicated that he was having problems with his taxes for many years because things were being used against him," Smith said. "So, I was able to alleviate some of the problems that he had had and hopefully reassure him that his name was going to be cleared on a lot of stuff since this had gone back for quite some time."

Yike congratulated Smith during the meeting, saying it was most likely not an easy case due to the distance of everyone involved. Smith said the person he worked with from the Department of Homeland Security was not from the area, so he helped collect evidence from this side. He said he appreciates that the department took the time to send something out to Yike.

"It's not a whole lot something we do day to day, but when you get recognition from another department, that just shows you guys have a good collaborative effort between the two of you to get somebody put in jail that needed to be put there or correct a wrong... especially in identity deception cases," Smith said.