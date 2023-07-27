LPD officer was suspended for Code of Conduct violations

Jul. 27—A Lockport police officer received a three-day unpaid suspension as "discipline" after he was the subject of an Oct. 20, 2022 traffic stop in the state of Montana, where he was vacationing and was charged with driving while intoxicated.

When he returned home from vacation, the officer, Wade Boyer, was put on desk duty, where he stayed for more than six months while the case against him was pressed in Montana's court system.

Once Montana's case was dismissed, Lockport Police Department brought a case of its own against Boyer, for violating its Standards of Conduct, which apply whether an officer is on duty or off duty.

According to the department's complaint report, a copy of which was obtained by the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal through the Freedom of Information Act, Boyer was "out drinking on October 20th, 2022 while on vacation when he made the decision to get behind the wheel of his car and drive."

The report says that while Boyer did not submit to a breath test, he was charged with DWI by Montana state troopers who had pulled him over for speeding. During the stop, troopers observed an open container of alcoholic beverage on the floor, front passenger side, of Boyer's vehicle, the report said.

Further, the report said, Boyer identified himself as a police officer and asked to talk off-camera to the arresting officer.

"This behavior raised suspicions that he was trying to influence the outcome of the investigation due to his law enforcement status. The Troopers refused his request," the report said.

The DWI charge against Boyer was dismissed in Montana on April 4.

LPD's complaint against him, filed on May 25, alleges Boyer: violated standards of conduct by behaving in a manner deemed "contrary to good order, efficiency or morale"; and committed an ethics breach by "using or disclosing one's status as a member of the Lockport Police Department in any way that could reasonably be perceived as an attempt to gain influence or authority for non-department business."

Story continues

In addition to the three-day unpaid suspension, Police Chief Steven Abbott said Boyer was barred indefinitely from "privileged duty assignments" including the county's Emergency Response Team, the LPD Quick Response Team, field training and instructing at the Niagara County Police Academy.

"You don't start day-one on one of these teams. ... These are coveted positions that people become police officers to do, but you only get them through following the rules," Abbott said. Such assignments go to officers who have exhibited "years of good behavior and placing the department in a good light."

Boyer, a six-year veteran of LPD, has been reinstated to street patrol.