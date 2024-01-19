LPD releases more details surrounding Tuesday's stolen vehicle, college student abduction

A 57-year-old man reportedly told investigators he stole a Lubbock police vehicle for fame and abducted a Texas Tech student to use her as a human shield against officers if they tried to shoot him, according to a report providing new details about the arrest.

As initially reported, an officer responded about 8:40 a.m. Jan. 16 to Food King at 2706 26th St. for a disturbance call.

Man arrested, accused of stealing Lubbock patrol car, abducting Texas Tech student

Upon arrival, the suspect — later identified as 57-year-old Keith Kalka — was no longer there, and the police officer started searching the area. The officer was waved down by an employee who let the officer know the subject was inside trying to steal items.

According to the new report, Kalka reportedly admitted to the police that he told the responding officer that he wanted to go to jail while in the Food King.

Kalka then exited the store and stood beside the officer's marked vehicle, where he said he had "decided he wanted to become famous and steal a police vehicle."

According to the report, the responding officer came out of the Food King, noticed Kalka in his vehicle's driver seat and yelled at Kalka to not steal the vehicle.

That is when Kalka drove the vehicle and started the pursuit with law enforcement. According to the report, Kalka said he could hear radio traffic on the vehicle's in-car radio and tried to avoid other officers in the area.

Kalka made his way onto the Texas Tech University campus, where Kalka stated that he decided to impersonate a police officer and arrest a Texas Tech student in the parking lot of the Jones AT&T Stadium.

According to the report, the student said she got into the front passenger seat, not knowing what to think of the situation. Kalka stated the reason he "arrested" the student was because he was going to use her as a "hostage in case responding officers tried to shoot him."

Kalka then drove the vehicle to the 7-Eleven across from the stadium and asked the student if she wanted coffee. The student stated she did not and just wanted to go to class.

That's when Kalka left 7-Eleven, driving the wrong way southbound on University Avenue and turning west onto 6th St.

Another Lubbock police officer started a pursuit with Kalka near the south end zone construction site of the Jones AT&T Stadium.

Blocked by the construction, Kalka stopped, exited the stolen unit and surrendered to police, who arrested him.

The officer spoke with the student and verified that Kalka never threatened to harm her nor did he touch her.

Kalka was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on felony charges of unlawful restraint, evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He also faces a misdemeanor count of falsely identifying as a police officer, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police release more details surrounding stolen police vehicle