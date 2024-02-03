LPD searches for missing person, last seen on eastside
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department is asking for help looking for a missing person.
Alex Achonu, 74, was last seen in the area of Michigan and Foster avenues, according to a social media post Saturday by LPD.
Achonu is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds.
LPD is asking anyone with information related to Achonu’s whereabouts to call them at 517-483-4600.
