LPD searches for missing person, last seen on eastside

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department is asking for help looking for a missing person.

Alex Achonu, 74, was last seen in the area of Michigan and Foster avenues, according to a social media post Saturday by LPD.

Achonu is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds.

LPD is asking for help finding missing person Alex Achonu, 74. (LPD)

LPD is asking anyone with information related to Achonu’s whereabouts to call them at 517-483-4600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.