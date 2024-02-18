LPD searching for suspect in malicious wounding on Newport Drive

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that occurred on Newport Drive on Sunday, Feb. 18.

According to the police, officers were dispatched around 9:00 a.m. to the 6200 block of Newport Drive on a report of a fight in the process. Officers found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries to her head. She was treated on the scene by the Lynchburg Fire Department.

50-year-old John Sheffery Jr. has been identified by LPD as the suspect for the charge of malicious wounding. His current whereabouts are unknown by officers.

Police also report Sheffery has an outstanding felony warrant in Bedford County for possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

RPD releases new details in ongoing Patton Ave NW homicide investigating

LPD says the victim and Sheffery knew each other, and this incident appears to be isolated.

If you know Sheffery’s location or see him, do not approach and call 911. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Dyke at (434) 455-6060 ext. 535 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This remains an active investigation. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.