LPD stops fleeing vehicle; two arrested on drug charges

Oct. 30—Two Logansport residents were arrested Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop and being stopped by a successful PIT maneuver by the Cass County Drug Task Force.

At approximately 7:03 p.m., the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu for a traffic infraction violation in the 3800 block of E Market St.. The vehicle began to flee and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuing detective executed a successful Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver on the fleeing Malibu to end the chase.

During the PIT maneuver, one of the occupants of the vehicle had thrown probable methamphetamine from the vehicle. The suspect vehicle struck a 2023 Ford Maverick in the Auto Farm Ford parking lot during the incident. Investigators conducted a search of the Malibu and the area around the vehicle and located approximately one pound of probable methamphetamine.

The two suspects were taken into custody and lodged into the Cass County Jail.

The driver, Bella B. Parks, 29, was arrested on the following charges:

—Dealing Methamphetamine over 28 grams, a level 2 Felony;

—Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 grams, a level 3 Felony;

—Resisting Law Enforcement with a motor vehicle, a level 6 Felony.

The passenger, Anton T. Matthews, 36, was arrested on the following charges:

—Dealing Methamphetamine over 28 grams, a Level 2 Felony;

—Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 grams, a level 3 Felony;

—Obstruction of Justice, a level 6 Felony.

The Cass County Drug Task Force was assisted by members of the Logansport Police Department Detective Division, Patrol Division, members of the Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. No further information will be released at this time. The Cass County Drug Task Force can be reached by email at drugtips@logansportpolice.com.