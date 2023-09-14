LPD's Branson Eber promoted from patrolman to corporal

Sep. 14—Branson Eber of the Logansport Police Department was promoted to Corporal during Wednesday's Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. This request by Chief of Police Travis Yike was approved by the board and was made effective as of Wednesday.

"Branson has over 10 years of law enforcement experience. He's been on our Police Department for just a few years now, but he's been a member of our SWAT team, worked our night shift," Yike said to the board during the meeting. "More importantly, he has been an intricate part of our FOP, part of our jail break program that's raised... about $30,000 in the last couple of years, our Shop with a Cop program. So, [he] came to our department from a county agency and has hit the ground running and has done a great job"

Eber said he was very overwhelmed and honored to have been promoted by the Martin administration, and he is glad to be a part of this organization. He said he has been with the police department since January 2021. Eber said he went to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2012 and has previously worked for the Cass County Sheriff's Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department before coming to work for the Logansport Police Department.

"... I mean, these guys, I grew up with these guys. I started this and started being a policeman in 2012 with the Cass County Sheriff's Department," Eber said. "So, I always grew up around all the city guys and they took me in at a young age and I've always been thankful for their friendship and their guidance."

According to a letter written by Yike that was sent to the board, Eber is also one of the shooting instructors for the department and instructs at the Indiana Police Academy. Yike said they had one opening for the Corporal position, but Eber and three officers put their names in: Officer Andrew Haney, Officer Bryce Hall and Officer Matt McIntire. He said they all had to go through an interview process and Eber came out of that process on top, but he said they all did a great job.

"... I want to congratulate Branson on the work he's done up to this point as a patrol officer. What he's done for the FOP, what he's done for the community, raising the type of money he's been able to raise and go on out and being a face of the department on that side of it, to get back with, you know, to the children of our community, Shop with a Cop," Yike said. "You know, Branson also has a 10, 12 year background with the United States Army, served in the reserve component. He's aerosol qualified, which means a lot. He's came here in the last three years and has done a good job and obviously deserving of the promotion."