LPD's busy weekend: Two shootings, one homicide, one attack with a hammer

Lafayette police/file illustration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one homicide and a man attacked with a hammer was too much for one shift, so off-duty Lafayette police officers were called in to help.

∎ Officers responded to the 1400 block of Broadway Street about 5:45 p.m. Saturday with a report of a 3-year-old boy shooting himself in the leg, police said. The boy was treated at a local hospital and was not seriously wounded. No arrests have been made in this incident, according to police.

This shooting remains under investigation, police said.

∎ About about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, patrolling officers, as well as several 911 calls, reported hearing shots fired in the 2300 block of State Street, according to police.

Police found several shell casings in the area, and one passing vehicle was struck, flattening its tire, according to Lafayette police.

No one was injured in this shooting, according to Lafayette police.

More:Man escapes injury when gunman shoots his car at Earl Avenue and State Street

In December, a motorist's car was struck when his car was struck by bullets at the intersection of Earl Avenue and State Street.

Saturday's shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

∎ Police responded to a homicide at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of the 3100 block of New London Court in Bay Pointe Apartments.

That killing remains under investigation, and no one has been arrested.

∎ At 5:10 p.m. Sunday, police rushed to the 1500 block of Holloway Drive, where Hugo Ortiz Guzman, 32, Lafayette, was found badly beaten by a hammer, police said.

Guzman was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police found the vehicle driven by Guzman's attacker and arrested four people.

Arrests were: Daniel Rico-Cortes, 18, Lafayette, Osvaldo Ortiz-Rodriguez, 18, Lafayette, a 17-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy.

All were arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, police said

Story continues

The juveniles have been placed in secure detention, police said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: LPD's busy weekend: 2 shootings, 1 homicide, one attack with a hammer