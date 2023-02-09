LPI Capital Bhd (KLSE:LPI) Is Reducing Its Dividend To MYR0.35

LPI Capital Bhd's (KLSE:LPI) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.35 on the 2nd of March. However, the dividend yield of 4.7% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

LPI Capital Bhd's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, LPI Capital Bhd's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 26% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

EPS is set to grow by 15.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 76% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.361 total annually to MYR0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.2% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. In the last five years, LPI Capital Bhd's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.5% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for LPI Capital Bhd that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is LPI Capital Bhd not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

