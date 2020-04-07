LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (ETR:LPK) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (ETR:LPK), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering LPKF Laser & Electronics, is for revenues of €135m in 2020, which would reflect a small 6.9% reduction in LPKF Laser & Electronics' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to descend 20% to €0.43 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €153m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.69 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the €29.03 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on LPKF Laser & Electronics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €40.00 and the most bearish at €13.25 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 6.9%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that LPKF Laser & Electronics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on LPKF Laser & Electronics after the downgrade.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year.