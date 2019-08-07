LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of August.

LPL Financial Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that LPL Financial Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $76.6. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. LPL Financial Holdings is paying out just 16% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

NasdaqGS:LPLA Historical Dividend Yield, August 7th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see LPL Financial Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 29% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. LPL Financial Holdings has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 7 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is LPL Financial Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like LPL Financial Holdings that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating LPL Financial Holdings more closely.

