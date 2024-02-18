LRPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday night shooting on Colonel Glenn Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a deadly Saturday night shooting on Colonel Glenn Road that left one person dead and another injured.

According to investigators, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road at 9:11 p.m.

Investigators said after officers arrived, they discovered two men suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Officers said both men were transported to nearby hospitals where one of the men later died, with the second victim’s condition listed as stable.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to contact homicide detectives at 501-371-4660.

