LRPD investigating deadly overnight shooting at Geyer Springs and Baseline intersection

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating an overnight shooting death Monday morning.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at the intersection of Geyer Springs and Baseline Road just after midnight.

Little Rock police identify teen victim in deadly Saturday night shooting

Officers said after they arrived, they discovered a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Little Rock police were not able to give any other information on the victim or a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.