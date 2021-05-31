LRT Capital: “Stepan (SCL)’s Shares are Very Attractive at 23.31x Trailing and 18.06x Forward Earnings”

LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of +5.12%% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q1 of 2021, while the LRT Market Neutral strategy returned +2.4% for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

LRT Capital Management, in its Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL), and shared their insights on the company. Stepan Company is a Northfield, Illinois-based chemical manufacturing company that currently has a $3.03 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, SCL delivered a 12.86% return, extending its 12-month returns to 38.60%. As of May 28, 2021, the stock closed at $134.66 per share.

Here is what LRT Capital Management has to say about Stepan Company in its Q1 2021 investor letter:

"Stepan is a less well-known company with a market cap of $2.7b10, focused on the manufacturing of specialty chemicals, primarily for the cleaning industry. Their chemicals are used as inputs into a variety of products such as shampoos and body washes. What is most interesting about the company is their specialty segment which holds the highest margin products, and which is growing as a share of the company’s total sales. The impact of this growth can be seen in the company’s steadily improving margins. Stepan reported Q4 2020 earnings on February 18th, beating both top (Q4 EPS of $1.42 v $1.08 expected) and bottom line expectations (+11.2% YoY). The company’s shares are very attractive at 23.31x trailing and 18.06x forward earnings. Shares are up 8.81% year-to-date."

Our calculations show that Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the first quarter of 2021, Stepan Company was in 10 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 12 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. SCL delivered an 11.58% return in the past 3 months.

