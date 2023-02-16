LS Powered Pickup Carries Loads of Patina To Maple Brothers OKC Auction This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Patina and LS make this an amazing find.

The appreciation for old workhorses which helped the American economy push forward at full steam after the close of WWII has been increasing in recent years. Once entirely common sights on roads and especially around farms in rural areas, these old pickups are sadly becoming a little rarer. Nowadays, these trucks are hard to find in any kind of condition you’d want to drive. Some, however, made it out and got even better with time.

Powering this 1951 GMC patina pickup truck is a 6.0-liter LS V8 engine, which is backed by a 4L80 automatic transmission. The engine is equipped with a Holley Terminator X fuel injection system. It gets stopping power from a set of Wilwood power disc brakes, and rolls on an air bar suspension. It has remote start, an air horn, and sits on a S10 frame. It also has a shortened bed, and 3-1/2” chop top. It rolls on new wheels and tires, and is ready for your collection.

Maple Brothers Auctions is set to host its second annual Oklahoma City auction Feb. 17 and 18 in the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The auction will offer a collection of high quality, sports, American muscle, hot rods, pickups and custom vehicles suitable to satisfy any collector’s desires with both reserve and non-reserve vehicles. Bidding is available in person and online via Proxibid. Consignments are currently being accepted. Take advantage of low entry and sell fees! Visit https://www.maplebrothersauction.com for more information.



Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.