LS2-Powered 1955 Chevy 210 Restomod Pairs Timeless Show With Modern Go

There are some cars that will never go out of style. If anything, they will only become even more desired as time goes on. Whether it's a factory fresh example with all numbers matching, or a restomod with a blend of classic and modern components, a timeless car like this beautiful 1955 Chevrolet 210 Restomod is always guaranteed to break some necks. This hot-rodded Tri-five is part of our Motorious Spring Classic & Collector Car Auction that will be kicking off tomorrow April 14th at 9 a.m EDT. That means that this stunner will be ready for bids shortly, so make sure and register to bid.

Given a complete nut-and-bolt, rotisserie restoration, this '55 Chevy retains all of its original sheetmetal which is now sprayed in a deep, glossy PPG 2-stage paint job. The front end features a wide chrome bumper with clear parking lamps, a stainless steel grille, and headlights framed with stainless trim. This beauty features fresh glass all around since the restoration and all stylish chrome brightwork perfectly pops against its dark shiny paint. A set of 17-inch Coys wheels wrapped with Nexen N7000s (215/55ZR17 front, 235/55ZR17 rear).



Under the hood, the potent 6.0-liter GM LS2 V8 small-block looks like a work of art, but it is more than ready to roll. Gear shifting comes from a 700R4 automatic 4-speed transmission that spins an 8.2-inch Drop Out axle that houses 3.73 gears inside an open differential. A polished air filter by Street & Performance forces air into a composite intake via a factory throttle body, and the polished serpentine system allows for the convenience of power steering. A shiny Griffin radiator sits between a polished expansion tank and large electric puller fan that work in conjunction to keep things running cool. Other mechanical highlights include modern power rack-and-pinion steering, 4-piston power-assisted brake calipers with vented rotors, headers, Flowmaster mufflers, and a thick rear sway bar.





Behind the doors of this Tri-five restomod is a custom interior with beautiful red leather and a stunning dashboard. Modern conveniences are aplenty such as Dakota Digital VHX telemetry, and a Vintage Air system that keeps temperatures in check inside the cabin. Seven cow hides were used total for the two bench seats found inside. A hidden Kenwood head unit keeps the tunes playing, and a polished, tilting steering column houses a polished and leather-wrapped steering wheel.