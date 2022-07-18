LSA Powered 1967 Pontiac GTO Is One Mean Restomod

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This 1967 Pontiac GTO is a work of art…

We've seen our fair share of incredible LS-powered muscle and pony cars in our time making content about cars. These engines are the powerhouse of choice for any builder passionate about speed and great exhaust sounds. Whether you prefer the LS1, LS2, LS6, or LS7, there is an LS-based V8 for everybody and their own style. However, out of all of the builds whose engine bay is filled with a roaring LS engine, this one stands out as an immaculate and well-put-together example. Here's one of the best Pontiac GTO resto-mods we've ever seen and the outstanding engine that spins its wheels.



Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

At first glance, it's easy to see all of the hard work and dedication that went into making such a fantastic muscle car. Most notably present in the shiny metallic gray paint, which seems to reflect more than just light from its material, attention to detail is a clearly present factor in this build. In addition, the interior is arguably even better looking, with interactive designs laid over a smooth couple of racing-type seats. Finally, the wheels could be described as the last major hint to the car's insane performance and build quality. These unique rolling works of art utilize a spiderweb-like design to add to the car's overall style.

While the exterior may look ridiculously good and the interior is likely highly comfortable, these are far from the only positive attributes of this muscle car. Instead, in a display of love for the model's title as "the first true muscle car," this vehicle boasts a massive V8 engine under the hood. As you might have already guessed, this is an LS engine with an LSA supercharger, making a squealing scream of performance and power. Undoubtedly, this incredible vehicle is one of the best builds known to the GTO platform, and we certainly respect the high output LS V8 under the hood. Everything about this car seems perfect, and it will be a challenge for any automotive enthusiast to try and find, or build, a better example of America's most iconic muscle car.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.