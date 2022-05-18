LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in LSB Industries' (NYSE:LXU) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for LSB Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$184m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$124m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, LSB Industries has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Chemicals industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for LSB Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LSB Industries here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that LSB Industries is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 14% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

Our Take On LSB Industries' ROCE

To bring it all together, LSB Industries has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And a remarkable 211% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

LSB Industries does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

