LSC-University Park Geology Department earns national recognition

Today, Lone Star College-University Park’s Department of Geology received the 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. The Inspiring Programs in STEM Award honors colleges and universities that encourage and assist students from underrepresented groups to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected LSC-University Park’s Department of Geology because of its work to support students within and beyond the classroom. Students in the geology program at LSC-University Park experience innovative, hands-on learning opportunities such as a three-story geology rock wall that provides visual examples of the physical and historical geology elements students would only find in the field. Additionally, the program recently installed an on-campus weather station, allowing faculty to incorporate real-world data collection and interpretation into a new meteorology course that counts as a core science requirement for degree-seeking students.

“LSC-University Park is proud of our Department of Geology’s devotion to advancing STEM education to all students,” said LSC-University Park President Dr. Shah Ardalan. “Promoting STEM programs to a diverse student population is critically important for the future of our country’s competitiveness in related industries. Our Department of Geology is a shining example of the dedication and commitment of our faculty and staff to our students and the community we serve. LSC-University Park is providing access for more females and minorities to enter career pathways in a well-paid, high-demand field.”

Creating these opportunities has allowed the Department of Geology to establish a strong relationship with several area universities to encourage seamless transfer to bachelor’s degree programs in the geological sciences. Additionally, the department is active in working with area high schools to promote career paths within this growing field, specifically targeting underrepresented groups including females and minorities.

“We really want to make current and future students aware of geology earlier in their academic careers,” said Dr. Bryn Benford, professor of geology at LSC-University Park. “Many geology majors do not realize they want to major in geology. It’s not until they go to fulfill their core science requirement and find themselves sitting in a geology class and realize, ‘this is pretty cool.’ Once students show an interest in pursuing geology, we help them every semester: from sitting with them and picking their classes, visiting university campuses, and even going on geology field trips throughout the region.”

“We know that many STEM programs are not always recognized for their success, dedication and mentorship for underrepresented students,” says Lenore Pearlstein, owner and publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “We want to honor the schools and organizations that have created programs that inspire and encourage young people who may currently be in or are interested in a future career in STEM. We are proud to honor these programs as role models to other institutions of higher education and beyond.”

LSC-University Park will be featured along with 78 other recipients in the September 2021 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. For more information about the 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award and INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, visit insightintodiversity.com.

Established in 2012, Lone Star College-University Park has been recognized nationally and internationally for its innovation, as well as its focus on student access and success. Conveniently located off SH 249 in the heart of northwest Houston, Lone Star College-University Park is known as the “community’s college,” providing students with highly-affordable degree and certificate programs that transfer seamlessly to four-year universities or lead to direct employment. The college's facilities include the Center for Science & Innovation, the Energy & Manufacturing Institute, Learning Innovation Labs and the Geology Rock Wall. Dr. Shah Ardalan has been president of LSC-University Park since its founding in 2012. To get started at LSC-University Park, visit LoneStar.edu/StartUP or call 281.290.2600. The fall semester begins Aug. 30 and classes are filling quickly.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, 10 centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Exploring geology. The Geology Department at Lone Star College-University Park, which was recently selected for the 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, gives students hands-on, experiential approaches to learning. This includes a three-story geology Rock Wall at the college’s Center for Science & Innovation, and a live-data weather station and stream gauge, which is incorporated into a meteorology class.

