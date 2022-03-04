LSE Suspends More Instruments: The London Rush

Charles Capel and Damian Shepherd
(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

LSE Group Plc: The London Stock Exchange suspended more instruments trading on its exchange as a result of Russia-related sanctions.

  • The company says there has been an “ongoing deterioration” of market conditions since March 2

Hammerson Plc: The U.K. mall operator says there has been “strong footfall recovery in all territories” after coronavirus-related restrictions were relaxed.

CVS Group Plc: The U.K.’s competition authority says it would consider approving CVS’s purchase of Quality Pet Care Ltd, providing the pet company sells The Vet unit.

  • Yesterday, the CMA cleared Cellnex Telecom SA’s 3.7 billion-euro purchase of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s U.K. mobile masts, on the condition that the company sells up to 1,300 masts

Russian shelling briefly ignited a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine early on Friday, Ukrainian officials said. Emergency services said they extinguished the blaze at a training complex in the plant and there were no injuries. The site is now occupied by Russian forces, Ukraine says.

London-based broker Sova Capital Limited, which is owned by Russian banker Roman Avdeev, is on the brink on collapse. It’s the latest sign of the turbulence facing companies with ties to Russia.

The U.K could take months to potentially sanction Roman Abramovich and other wealthy Russians because government lawyers still need to build a case against them, Bloomberg reported yesterday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Insurance giant Prudential Plc is set to disclose results next week. Meanwhile, data on industrial and manufacturing production will give an indication on how those sectors are faring in 2022.

(Removes a reference to Playtech Plc’s earnings date in last paragraph.)

