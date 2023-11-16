LSEM hosting youth resource fair Thursday afternoon
LSEM is also hosting a youth resource fair.
LSEM is also hosting a youth resource fair.
Ed Newton-Rex disagrees with the company's position that copyrighted material is "fair use" for training AI models.
The goal is to make sure seniors not only can ride out a major catastrophe, but can financially weather the aftermath as well.
The biggest news stories this morning: Cheap tech, Jon Stewart and the future of robotic hands.
Google has given teens in most countries around the world access to its Bard AI chatbot, as long as their language is set to English and they meet the minimum age needed to be able to manage their own account.
Winter is actually my favorite season. Please don't @ me.
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.
Michael Strahan was off the air for nearly three weeks dealing with a personal issue.
The three performers earned their Mouse Ears as new additions to Disney's variety series.
Son and elderly mom not only won a big prize package but they stole the hearts of Pat, Vanna and viewers.
Uber has announced a string of updates for drivers and couriers, including measures to make things safer and fairer for them.
The Jets haven't scored a touchdown on any of their last 36 possessions, and their offensive numbers are equally stark. Still, their head coach did Monday what he's done the last 63 days: defend the quarterback.
You deserve more than your dreary bathroom that your landlord refuses to upgrade.
Two of the NBA’s rising young stars will meet in the regular season for the first time Tuesday night.
Take a trip to the East Village with our host and fashion influencer Aimee Kelly to find out what drives New Yorkers' keen sense of style. The post Check out the New Yorkers serving looks on the Lower East Side appeared first on In The Know.
There is nothing more frustrating than not being able to fall asleep at night, so we've rounded up some tips, tricks, advice and things you can do before you go to bed to help you next time you have trouble getting some shuteye. The post These 7 simple tips could help you get a better night’s sleep appeared first on In The Know.
The late-night show host's campaign for a candidate in the Bird of the Century contest has ruffled feathers in New Zealand.
Miles Bridges is due in court again on Monday for a hearing regarding a new domestic violence incident after his initial 30-game suspension.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Cowboys game.
Thomas was arrested following an incident involving a contractor outside his home
The Los Angeles Auto Show attracts gearheads from all over the US, and that means automakers big and small will be on hand to show them their latest cars, trucks and utility vehicles.