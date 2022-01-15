LSI Companies announces leadership transition

Priority Marketing
·4 min read
Randy Thibaut with his son, Justin Thibaut.
Randy Thibaut with his son, Justin Thibaut.

Following a five-year succession plan and undisclosed buyout, LSI Companies announces the transition of ownership and leadership from founder Randy Thibaut to his son, Justin Thibaut. LSI Companies is the parent company for the Land Solutions, Development Solutions and LSI Commercial divisions.

“Over the past several years, Justin led the company’s rebranding and expansion, clearly demonstrating his expertise and leadership abilities,” said Randy Thibaut, founder and broker, LSI Companies. “In addition to growing our regional footprint and services, Justin brings new technologies and operational improvements to the table. This transition happened very organically and I’m very proud of Justin and the successful succession plan that we journeyed through together. Not only did it help us position the company for long-term success, but we engaged professionals in the succession planning industry to help ensure our father-son relationship continues to thrive too.”

Justin Thibaut, who assumed the president and CEO position effective Jan. 3, 2022, previously served as director of sales and then chief operating officer for LSI Companies overseeing the daily operations of all three subsidiaries before he was appointed president and partner in 2020. He is a graduate of the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management and joined the team after a successful career in the nuclear power and petroleum industries, where he held positions in project engineering, construction and business management of major capital projects valued from $500 million to $1 billion. Specializing in real estate analysis and acquisition/disposition of commercial real estate, Justin Thibaut is also well versed in all stages of land development and vertical construction. In addition, he is experienced in complex transactions including 1031 exchanges, income-producing investment sales, and developer/homebuilder developed lot programs. Since joining the firm in 2016, he has brokered more than $250 million in real estate transactions. Justin Thibaut also serves as President of The Lee BIA Builders Care organization, board member of the Lee Building Industry Association, CCIM Southwest Florida Chapter, and as Secretary of the Real Estate Investment Society.

Founder Randy Thibaut will continue to serve as a broker for LSI Companies and will be actively involved in building the first planned Sage Community, an active adult rental community being built in North Fort Myers. He has been actively involved in the creation, development, sales and marketing of residential and resort developments in Southwest Florida since 1982, and personally has brokered more than $2 billion in real estate transactions. Randy Thibaut is co-founder of the nonprofit organization Lee BIA Builders Care and serves on the board of directors for the Lee Building Industry Association. Both Randy and Justin will continue to present the annual Market Trends real estate conference, along with residential real estate expert Denny Grimes.

“As I assume ownership, I’m grateful that Randy will continue to pursue his passion for real estate as a broker, active real estate investor, and the developer of Sage Communities senior apartment projects,” said Justin Thibaut, president and CEO, LSI Companies. “Most importantly, I’m grateful that he’ll continue to serve as my mentor as I lead LSI Companies forward and build upon the successful business that he founded more than 20 years ago.”

Dr. Denise Federer, principal owner of Federer Performance Management Group LLC, (FPMG), works closely with family-owned businesses and coached the Thibaut’s through their succession plan process.

“They were both very committed to the vision of successfully transitioning the company and putting in the hard work that it takes,” said Federer. “Aside from finances and operations, there’s an emotional and behavioral commitment to the succession process. For Randy, it was about letting go with the understanding that Justin was ready and very capable. They had to mold their vision for the future of LSI and their own roles within the company and as family. While they are very different people, they are a great team and bring out the best in each other.”

LSI Companies is active in numerous community causes and organizations, including Lee BIA Builders Care and Lee Building Industry Association.

About LSI Companies

LSI Companies is a full-service real estate firm overseeing Land Solutions, Development Solutions and LSI Commercial. The LSI Companies team specializes in all aspects of property development and brokerage, including due diligence, permitting and compliance, asset management, investor relations, market research, legal services, entitlements, zoning, document preparation, marketing and more. LSI Companies is located at 6810 International Center Blvd. in Fort Myers. For more information, please call 239-489-4066 or visit www.LSIcompanies.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: LSI Companies announces leadership transition

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    A stock that plunges nearly 90% is inherently risky, but Wall Street is rapidly warming up to this small-cap company.

  • Market bubbles are bursting – here's what investors should buy and sell

    The stock market’s biggest bubbles have got closer to bursting this week as the prospect of interest rate rises casts a shadow over the most lucrative investments of the past decade.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Want To Get Richer? Invest in These 5 REITs and Wait 10 Years

    All of these real estate investment trusts have well-established track records of outperforming the market for a decade or more and look poised to continue that trend.

  • Is the stock market open on Monday? Here are the trading hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed Monday, January 17 in observance of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., after a volatile start to the year.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified Market Research, which means there are opportunities to be had for patient investors. The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 results that showcased a 31% year-over-year increase in monthly active users and a 68% increase in subscription plans.

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    Colorado’s largest craft brewery has been acquired by Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) in a deal that will offer Oskar Blues Brewery much deeper financial reserves but will put the Longmont business and the other breweries it owns on a previously uncharted course. The Corona, California-based energy-drink maker announced Thursday that it’s acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC for $330 million in cash, pending regulatory approval. CANarchy, formed after Fireman Capital Partners of Massachusetts acquired Oskar Blues and then began adding other craft beermakers to its fold, also includes Cigar City Brewing of Florida, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery of Utah, Deep Ellum Brewing Company of Texas and Perrin Brewing Company of Michigan.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, getting clobbered since rebrand

    The company formally known as Square, is down about 31% since announcing its corporate entity name change to Block, on Dec. 1 of last year.

  • 2 Pot Stocks To Flat Out Avoid in 2022

    Despite the dip last year, the marijuana industry consists of excellent growth stocks that have the potential to flourish in the coming years. The U.S. cannabis companies, in particular, saw drastic revenue growth amid the ongoing pandemic. The ramp-up of state legalization also gave a boost to marijuana sales.

  • Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc has raised its monthly subscription price by $1 to $2 per month in the United States depending on the plan, the company said on Friday, to help pay for new programming to compete in the crowded streaming TV market. Prices also rose in Canada, where the standard plan climbed to C$16.49 from C$14.99. Shares of Netflix gained nearly 3% to $533.84 on Nasdaq after Reuters broke the news of the price rises.

  • 7 financial planners explain how to invest your money during high inflation

    What are the best ways to invest when inflation is 7%?

  • Andretti SPAC Raises $200 Million at IPO, Rules Out Sports Team Buy

    A special purpose acquisition company started by Michael Andretti closed on a $200 million initial public offering last evening and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange today. The blank-check, Andretti Acquisition Corp., seeks opportunities that can benefit from the iconic racing family’s brand, both inside and outside of the worldwide motor sports platform, […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks billionaire D. E. Shaw is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of billionaire’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying. David Elliot Shaw, more commonly known as D. E. Shaw, gained prominence on […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

    For investors seeking the strongest possible returns, there has always been a clear path. It involves risk, but the rewards are real. We’re talking, of course, about the outsized gains available in penny stocks, the low-priced equities that can slide under the radar. Historically, these are shares that sold for less than an old English shilling – just pennies. Later, they were defined as stocks selling for less than a one dollar per share; today, they’re the shares priced at less than $5. No mat

  • Tiger Woods First SPAC Swings for $150 Million Sports Tech Deal

    Tiger Woods is making a play for a sports technology business, filing to raise $150 million through a special purpose acquisition company, a blank check venture that seeks to bring another company public. Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, retired NBA player David Lee and the executives of sports technology investment fund Lead are among those joining […]

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor's 2022 Spending Plans Are Mind-Boggling

    Not surprisingly, given the global shortage of semiconductors and the company's market-leading position, TSMC's Q4 results were excellent. Strong demand for 5-nanometer chips gave the company tremendous operating leverage, helping drive its operating margin to 41.7% for the quarter, above its own guidance. TSMC will spend at least $40 billion on new facilities and manufacturing equipment this year.

  • Ford just hit a $100 billion market cap — why its stock may crash 52%

    One veteran auto analyst stakes out a bearish view on the red-hot shares of Ford.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.