LSJ's most popular stories of 2023: From the significant to the quirky, here's what readers read

What do you remember about Lansing area news in 2023?

The biggest stories are hard to forget: the tragic shooting at Michigan State University, the deadly storm and tornado that ripped through Lansing and Williamston, and the firing of MSU football coach Mel Tucker.

The LSJ's most important stories and most popular stories as measured by online readership are similar, but not identical. There are some stories that just resonate with readers and take off in ways we don't anticipate.

Here is a list of some of the most popular stories by readership, excluding sports and the biggest stories listed above:

Body of missing Lansing girl Wynter Cole Smith found in Detroit; investigation ongoing

Why rubber roads are likely to become increasingly common in Michigan

Skymint hit with lawsuit: Dimondale-based cannabis company in receivership, owes more than $127M

MSU made a $10 million bet on parking lot solar panels. Here's how that worked out

‘Homeless jobless:’ MSU graduate having no luck in job hunt, turns to panhandling

'The most humbling experience': Williamston couple adopts baby so he can grow up with siblings

Michigan State workers installing hammock unearth 140-year-old relic

2-year-old Clinton County boy found dead after massive search

Lansing area megasite buyer went elsewhere, local official says

A Holt bar is closing Saturday. Employees say they just found out Friday

