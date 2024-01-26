Lake Superior State University will be offering a new Master's of Business Administration (MBA) program in the 2024-25 school year.

SAULT STE. MARIE — Starting in the 2024-25 school year, Lake Superior State University will be offering a new Master's of Business Administration (MBA) program.

With the addition of the MBA program, LSSU is able to expand its graduate degree programs for business professionals. The program is entirely online and is intended to provide a flexible learning environment to accommodate working professionals who are going back to school.

According to LSSU officials, the MBA program offers benefits such as helping build professional connections and simulating real world business issues.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our content

The program is split into eight classes per each semester over two years with a focus on building applicable skills for upper-level management positions. It ends with a business simulation project as a capstone. Students will also have a chance to earn a project management certification during the course.

“I am excited for the launch of this MBA program,” said Tim Lukenda, chair of the LSSU Board of Trustees. “An MBA designation is highly valued by industry for those wanting to rise through the ranks in their chosen field and project management is an increasing area of focus in high demand by industry."

According to LSSU, more than 80 percent of graduates believe they are more employable after receiving their MBA.

— Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: LSSU to launch new MBA program for 2024-25 school year