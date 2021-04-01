LSU investigates administrator who gave Title IX offenders the lightest possible sanctions

Kenny Jacoby
·5 min read
Louisiana State University barred an administrator from involvement in student disciplinary cases.
Louisiana State University barred an administrator from involvement in student disciplinary cases.

The Louisiana State University administrator who gave rapists, stalkers and abusers the lightest possible sanctions is temporarily barred from being involved in student disciplinary cases, pending an investigation by the school’s human resources department.

The investigation into Jonathan Sanders, LSU’s associate dean and director of student accountability, will examine his lenient punishments and mishandling of Title IX cases, which were outlined in a USA TODAY investigation, LSU spokesman Jim Sabourin confirmed.

The investigation will cover allegations against Sanders in a report by Husch Blackwell, a law firm LSU hired in November to review its handling of sexual misconduct and dating violence cases in response to reporting by USA TODAY.

Sanders, who served as LSU’s Greek life director before his current role, was tasked with deciding punishments for LSU students disciplined for conduct code offenses. From fall 2016 through fall 2020, that included students who’d been found responsible in Title IX investigations for sexual misconduct, stalking and dating violence.

In August, LSU changed its Title IX policy in accordance with new federal regulations, so three-person hearing panels make those decisions. Sanders had continued to serve as a panelist in Title IX cases, and he remains in charge of sanctions in non-Title IX cases, such as physical assault and hazing.

Sanders disputed some of the allegations in an email to USA TODAY and in testimony Friday to the Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, which has been holding hearings into LSU’s years-long, systemic failure to protect students and hold perpetrators accountable.

Jonathan Sanders, LSU&#39;s director of student advocacy and accountability, is accused of being lenient in sexual abuse cases.
Jonathan Sanders, LSU's director of student advocacy and accountability, is accused of being lenient in sexual abuse cases.

The punishments, Sanders said, were harsher than those doled out by his predecessor, and they’ve become more severe over time. Without naming names, he blamed other LSU officials for mishandling some cases, saying Husch Blackwell mischaracterized his role.

Sabourin said Sanders is fully cooperating with the human resources investigation, and the temporary ban is to avoid the perception that he could influence the process. He declined an interview request from USA TODAY.

USA TODAY found that in more than half the Title IX cases referred to Sanders for punishment over the past four school years, he imposed sanctions that allowed guilty students to continue their coursework uninterrupted, instead of opting for more severe penalties, such as suspension or expulsion. Sanders expelled just one student.

From the 2016-2017 school year through the 2019-2020 school year, LSU found 46 students responsible for Title IX offenses, which include rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, dating and domestic violence and stalking.

Of those students, 18 were suspended, 14 received probation, 11 received deferred suspensions and two received warnings.

Under LSU policy, deferred suspensions, probation and warnings do not necessitate removal from classes or from campus. Deferred suspensions result in actual suspensions only if the student is found responsible for a subsequent violation.

In other words, LSU under Sanders' direction allowed three of every five students found responsible for a Title IX offense to continue their coursework without interruption.

Sanders defended his sanction decisions, saying they were based on an "outcomes guide" issued by the school, which permitted light punishments for first-time offenses.

USA TODAY's review found that the outcomes guide allowed for harsher punishments, yet Sanders routinely opted for lighter ones.

On top of this lenient approach, several women told USA TODAY that Sanders added to their trauma by disciplining them for minor, unrelated infractions or questioning them in ways that cast doubt on stories found to be credible by Title IX investigators.

One female student told USA TODAY that Sanders questioned her about what clothes she wore the night a male student raped her while she was unconscious. She reiterated her claims to Husch Blackwell investigators.

Sanders denied asking the question, saying a different employee may have asked it.

In 2018, Sanders was one of the officials who led the university’s response to allegations that football player Drake Davis beat tennis player Jade Lewis.

Although Davis admitted in June 2018 in an interview with LSU’s Title IX investigator that he had “punched (Lewis) in the stomach” during an argument, Sanders chose not to suspend Davis while the university investigated, nor did he issue a no-contact or other protective order to separate them. Husch Blackwell described this approach as “way too passive.”

LSU Tigers wide receiver Drake Davis admitted punching a tennis player.
LSU Tigers wide receiver Drake Davis admitted punching a tennis player.

During an investigation into one alleged beating, staff members reported finding a candle in Lewis’ dorm room, a violation of housing rules. The officials wasted no time citing Lewis for the candle, even as the case against Davis dragged on for several more months. Davis pleaded guilty in court to two assaults.

Sanders claimed he was not involved in making the candle decision, despite his testimony to Husch Blackwell, in which he explained that charging Lewis was a way of trying “to engage” with her, “to try and address the behavior with Drake.”

Two other female students said Sanders failed to contact witnesses in their cases against a fraternity member they reported for sexual assault in 2019. The fraternity member was found responsible for assaulting both women, but Sanders issued him a deferred suspension, despite the fact that LSU's outcomes guide called for a suspension as the minimum sanction for a second sexual misconduct violation.

Sanders partially denied not contacting the witnesses, saying that LSU's Title IX investigator contacted one of them.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LSU staffer who was lenient with rapists, stalkers under investigation

Recommended Stories

  • Former Bamberg official Kerry Trent Kinard pleads guilty to lying to buy a handgun

    A background check at a Columbia area gun store foiled former Bamberg County council member Kerry Trent Kinard’s attempt to buy a 9 mm handgun.

  • A COVID-19 lockdown, or 'mockdown'? Ontario doctors, residents of province slam 'emergency brake' rules, believe it 'won't be enough'

    People in Ontario react to the provincial government implementing a four week "emergency brake" lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

  • A Border Patrol canine sniffed out $60,000 worth of drugs stuffed inside breakfast burritos

    Border Patrol canines in Yuma, Arizona, alerted agents to a vehicle containing just over five pounds of fentanyl hidden inside breakfast burritos.

  • A Minute With: the 'Family Reunion' cast on relatable story lines

    The NAACP Image Award-winning show, which premiered in 2019 and whose first season was presented in two parts, follows a Black family, the McKellans, after they move from Seattle to Columbus, Georgia, to be closer to their relatives. Reuters spoke to cast members Anthony Alabi, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Loretta Devine about the series' return and its popularity.

  • Critics cite lack of gun-control debate after Atlanta shootings, say it's about who is 'relatable'

    Gun violence against low-income minorities is often framed “by the media as a convergence of cultural, environmental and individual shortcomings and immorality,” which affects policy response, one scholar wrote.

  • Judge rejects rule that let pork plants speed up production

    A federal judge has thrown out a rule allowing pork plants to speed up production lines because the U.S. Department of Agriculture didn't properly consider the risks to workers. The judge in Minnesota ruled Wednesday that the agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service didn't follow proper procedures before President Donald Trump's administration issued the rule in 2019. The lawsuit was filed by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union along with local unions in Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma and the nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

  • Mexican electoral court: President can't praise achievements

    Mexico’s electoral tribunal ruled Wednesday that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador cannot talk about his administration’s achievements during the campaign leading up to June 6 mid-term elections. López Obrador has held news conferences almost every weekday since he took office in late 2018. López Obrador frequently uses the news conferences to slam critics of his administration, calling them “conservatives,” “hypocritical,” “thieves” and “corrupt.”

  • Manhattan DA digging for dirt on longtime Trump Organization CFO to get him to flip on ex-president, report says

    NEW YORK — The Manhattan district attorney is looking for dirt on the Trump Organization’s long-serving chief financial officer in an intensified effort to get him to flip on his boss, according to a report Wednesday. Investigators for District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. have subpoenaed Allen Weisselberg’s bank records and are examining gifts former President Donald Trump gave him and members of ...

  • ‘It's Time For You To Move On,’ Says Robin McGraw To ‘Dr. Phil’ Guest

    Mark Anthony says that out of the many women he has asked to marry him, only Marina has said yes. The former couple, who live on different continents and haven’t seen each other in person since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, married in what Mark Anthony calls a “spiritual wedding” via video chat in May 2020. He says they were “spiritually divorced” six days later following an argument. Mark Anthony admits that after they broke up, he asked Marina to put him in touch with a friend of hers. Mark Anthony denies he did anything wrong, but Marina says that Mark Anthony asking her for her friend’s email “killed” her feelings for him, and after that, she blocked him from contacting her. Mark Anthony says he wants to reconcile with Marina and believes that God wants her to become his wife. He insists that he will propose to her again on his birthday if they’re together. “I believe it’s not an accident that you are not married yet,” says Dr. Phil’s wife, Robin McGraw, in the video above. “And, I believe that the one woman that said yes is now saying no.” When Robin says, “It is time for you to move on,” how does Mark Anthony respond? Tune in to Wednesday’s episode, “Will He Remarry His Russian Bride?” to find out. Check your local listing WATCH: ‘You’re Selling Sex, And I’m Not Going To Let My Wife Do That,’ Says Man To Ex-Fiancée TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • Ohio AG to probe allegations against Columbus Zoo ex-execs

    Ohio's top law enforcer placed one of the nation's largest zoos under investigation Thursday after a newspaper reported misuse of assets by two top executives who later resigned. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost placed his office's Charitable Law Section in charge of the probe targeting the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, a 501(c)3 nonprofit located in the Columbus suburb of Powell. Board Chair Keith Shumate said in a statement that the zoo welcomes Yost's involvement and will work with his office “as it examines the facts of this matter.”

  • The Situation at the U.S.-Mexico Border Can't Be 'Solved' Without Acknowledging Its Origins

    Biden’s attempts to address immigration may be new, but the issue is one that has dogged his predecessors for decades

  • Gender Reveal Flyby Ends in Deadly Plane Crash in Cancun

    What started as a fun “gender” reveal party in Cancún, Mexico, ended in tragedy on Tuesday, as the plane hired to fly by with a sign announcing “It’s a girl” crashed into the sea, killing the pilot and co-pilot, according to the Daily Mail. The expectant couple and their guests were gathered on a party […]

  • Leo Terrell calls out media hypocrisy in coverage of crimes against Asian-Americans

    Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell and Fox News Correspondent Geraldo Rivera discuss the recent beating of an Asian-American woman in New York.

  • What you need to know about the Matt Gaetz scandal

    The Justice Department is investigating the Florida congressman for an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old, but he has claimed his family is being extorted.

  • Saints stay put, pass on falling Marcus Davenport in 2018 draft do-over

    A do-over of the 2018 NFL draft from Pro Football Network had the New Orleans Saints passing on Marcus Davenport in favor of Mark Andrews.

  • Bengals draft target Ja’Marr Chase stuns onlookers at LSU pro day

    Cincinnati Bengals draft target Ja'Marr Chase just put on a show.

  • Franklin Graham wins court battle after crusade ads yanked off buses in England

    Evangelist was discriminated against on basis of religious views, judge rules.

  • Bryan Callen gives up effort to sue husband of woman who claims comedian raped her

    Bryan Callen wants a judge to dismiss his lawsuit against Gabriel Tigerman, whose wife, Katherine Fiore Tigerman, claims the comedian sexually assaulted her in 1999.

  • I made cinnamon rolls using 3 celebrity-chef recipes, and the best one blew me away

    I followed recipes from Alton Brown, Sandra Lee, and Ree Drummond to see which famous chef would help me make the best cinnamon rolls for breakfast.

  • Man charged with murder in North Carolina road rage shooting

    Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, was arrested early Thursday at an apartment complex, the Robeson County Sherriff's Office said in a news release. Floyd is charged in the fatal shooting of Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania. The arrest comes a week after Eberly was killed when shots were fired from a car on Interstate 95, just north of Lumberton, as Eberly and her husband were driving to the beach to celebrate their wedding anniversary.