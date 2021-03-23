LSU to OSU: Embattled President F. King Alexander was arrogant and not truthful

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kenny Jacoby and Nancy Armour
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former LSU president F. King Alexander as photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.
Former LSU president F. King Alexander as photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.

Embattled Oregon State University President F. King Alexander was not truthful in his testimony to school leaders deciding his fate last week, the chairman of the Louisiana State University Board of Supervisors said in a letter sent to the OSU Board of Trustees on Monday.

Alexander misled OSU about his willingness to be interviewed for an investigation into LSU’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations under his watch, wrote LSU Board Chairman Robert Dampf. In addition, Dampf wrote, Alexander’s comments to the OSU Board about his role in the scandal were “arrogant and condescending.”

Alexander was president of LSU from 2013 to 2019. He began his tenure at Oregon State University in 2020.

“I feel confident that I speak on behalf of my university, but also for my state, in saying that I am beyond offended by Dr. Alexander's arrogant and condescending comments about Louisiana's culture, our state and our university,” Dampf wrote. “When sharing his opinion that Louisiana has a different moral standard than Oregon, he omits the fact that he enthusiastically counted himself as one of us for almost eleven years.”

The letter comes one day before another OSU Board of Trustees meeting to further discuss Alexander’s fate. The board first met last Wednesday to discuss revelations that LSU systematically mishandled sexual misconduct complaints during Alexander’s time as head of the university. After a nearly seven-hour meeting, trustees voted to put him on probation rather than fire him.

Alexander told the board last week that the law firm Husch Blackwell never interviewed him for its investigation into LSU’s handling of sexual misconduct and dating violence, which finished in March and focused on systemic failures that occurred on Alexander’s watch.

LSU hired Husch Blackwell to conduct the investigation in response to investigative reporting by USA TODAY.

Dampf pointed out that Husch Blackwell asked to interview Alexander twice. Oregon State’s general counsel, however, responded on Alexander’s behalf and said he would only take written questions.

“In the pursuit of truth, Husch Blackwell diligently collected information amounting to 2,500 documents totaling 75,000 pages and more than 60 interviews with LSU employees plus 27 community outreach interview sessions with 10 participants per session,” Dampf wrote. “But they had only one and a half pages of responses from Dr. Alexander.”

While placing Alexander on probation, the OSU Board also said it would conduct an additional review into his role in the scandal. Alexander told the Board during a public hearing on Wednesday that he was not responsible for the problems at LSU, blaming budget cuts and suggesting that Louisiana citizens weren’t as concerned as they should have been about campus safety.

That struck a nerve with Dampf.

“I think it’s a fair assessment to say that most Louisianans are, at their core, very similar to most Oregonians,” Dampf wrote. “They look to us for the type of leadership necessary to make our campuses safe and effective educational environments. From Dr. Alexander’s remarks, his contempt for those hard-working people was evident enough to make me question his commitment to those we serve.”

Alexander also claimed at last week’s hearing that he had built LSU’s Title IX office from nothing to having seven Title IX coordinators, one for each LSU campus. And he took credit for shutting down a problematic fraternity due to Title IX violations.

Dampf noted in his letter, however, that the Title IX coordinators were hired before Alexander’s arrival in 2013, and the fraternity was shut down because a pledge died during a hazing ritual, not because of Title IX issues.

The Oregon State University campus in Corvallis in May 2018.
The Oregon State University campus in Corvallis in May 2018.

Alexander’s refusal to take responsibility for what occurred at LSU has caused outrage at Oregon State, with the Faculty Senate issuing a vote of no confidence last week. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has also expressed her displeasure.

The Women’s Caucus of the Louisiana legislature also leveled criticisms at Alexander in a statement to the OSU Board, saying it has “no confidence that he will protect your students, because he chose not to protect ours.”

Dampf echoed the sentiment.

“Perhaps in the past, an administrator or coach could leave a university and feel comfortable in the knowledge that any mistakes at a prior university would remain there in secret,” Dampf wrote in his letter. “... We are all participating in a reckoning that demonstrates administrators can not leave their universities as a means to avoid responsibility.”

MORE ON THE INVESTIGATION AT LSU

Two women say ex-Washington RB Derrius Guice raped them at LSU when he was a freshman

LSU mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against students, including top athletes

LSU knew in 2018 that officials kept allegations against athletes in-house. It did nothing.

Judge orders LSU to turn over complete police report sought in USA TODAY lawsuit

Former LSU football coach Les Miles was banned from contacting female students after 2013 probe

LSU athletic director wanted to fire Les Miles in 2013 for misconduct. The school didn't act.

Independent investigation finds that LSU routinely mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct

Heads should roll: LSU students want school to fire those implicated by investigative report

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LSU to OSU: President Alexander was arrogant and not entirely truthful

Recommended Stories

  • Sidney Powell's defense lawyers say her conspiracy theories about Dominion were way too outlandish to be taken seriously

    Sidney Powell pushed a bizarre conspiracy theory that Dominion had secret ties to Venezuala and rigged the 2020 election against Donald Trump.

  • 'Jersey Shore' star JWoww posted a barefaced selfie and said she'd 'rather be old and ugly' than edit all her photos

    JWoww, whose real name is Jenni Farley, posted an unedited selfie and an edited version. "Seriously, don't do this crap to your pics," she wrote.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Harry and Meghan Finally Admit They Didn’t Have Secret Backyard Wedding

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally admitted to The Daily Beast that they were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they had claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.A spokesperson for the couple conceded Monday that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.” That backyard exchange of personal vows does not constitute marriage.The belated admission on the record, which follows several anonymous briefings to journalists, marks the end of a tortuous saga that began when Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50 million public wedding on May 19, 2018. Meghan, 39, said in the interview, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The claim was much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarToday’s formal admission to The Daily Beast that no marriage took place in advance of the official ceremony comes after the marriage certificate document was obtained by the British newspaper the Sun—the paper paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, confirmed the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun, “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special License I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognized by the Church of England and the law.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom.”The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.The misleading claim originally made by Meghan was the cause of some disquiet. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”Now that Meghan’s people have done so, the infinitely more serious accusations of racism within the royal family can be examined with less distraction. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump rants about Dr Seuss and claims China will kill us all in return to Fox News

    ‘Frankly, they think our country is stupid,’ says former president

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Powell asks judge to toss voting machine company's $1.3 billion lawsuit

    Sidney Powell, a lawyer who advised President Donald Trump's campaign, asked a judge on Monday to throw out a $1.3 billion lawsuit accusing her of spreading false conspiracy theories about the November presidential election. Powell said in a filing in federal court in Washington that there was a "no basis" for the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems Inc in January. Powell, represented by three lawyers, argued that claims she made about Denver-based Dominion were protected by the right to free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

  • Vaccines don't cause blood clots, but younger women have a higher risk of clots in general. Here's what that means for you.

    Addressing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, the EMA said it was probing the higher rate of clots in young women, but it's likely to do with birth control.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • Is all well within Archewell? Questions raised as Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s chief of staff steps down

    She is the philanthropic heavyweight hired to spearhead the Sussexes’ Stateside relaunch after “Megxit”. Having advised Bill and Melinda Gates, Catherine St-Laurent appeared the perfect fit as Harry and Meghan’s new chief of staff and executive director of their non-profit Archewell Foundation when she was hand-picked last April. Yet just 11 months on from her appointment being announced to much fanfare, the Montreal-born big hitter is stepping down from a position many had thought would occupy her for years to come. Not least because, to take up the post, she had resigned from a highly sought-after role advising Mrs Gates’s Pivotal Ventures social progress project. Hence why eyebrows were raised on Monday night at news of the mother-of-two’s surprise decision to “transition to an advisory role”. She will be replaced by the Sussexes’s UK spokesman, James Holt, who has worked for the couple for five years. Although sources close to the Duke and Duchess insisted that Ms St-Laurent would continue to advise them through her social impact firm, insiders have claimed that the bilingual strategist, who has also worked in Brussels and London and featured in PR Week’s 40 under 40 in 2014, “wanted out”. The Telegraph understands that she will no longer be considered a full-time employee nor remain on the payroll. According to one well-placed insider: “I think there was a sense that she was having to fulfil a great many functions for the couple – not all of which were necessarily in her job spec. “Catherine’s very bubbly and has a big personality. She was the bright hope to run their organisation so this is surprising news. They do not have a big team out in LA so it is undoubtedly going to be a blow.”

  • Meet Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' 21-year-old stepdaughter who's a fashion icon in her own right

    Ella Emhoff, who became a sensation with her Inauguration Day outfit, goes to Parsons School of Design and has signed with a top modeling agency.

  • Autopsy report: Bobby Brown's son died from drugs, alcohol

    Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, died from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and the opioid fentanyl, an autopsy report released Monday said. Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home at age 28 on Nov. 18. Brown Jr.'s girlfriend, who had last seen him alive that morning, found him unresponsive on his bedroom floor and called paramedics, who declared him dead, the report says.

  • Iran concealing elements of nuclear activities, officials fear

    Iran is deliberately concealing key components of its nuclear programme from UN inspectors that can be used for producing nuclear weapons, according to the latest reports received by Western intelligence officials. The equipment being hidden from UN inspectors includes machinery, pumps and spare parts for centrifuges, the machines used to enrich uranium to weapons grade. In addition, materials such as carbon fibre, which can be used in the production of advanced centrifuges, are also being stored at secret sites in Iran administered by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has overall responsibility for Iran’s nuclear programme. Intelligence officials believe the material, which is supposed to be declared to UN inspectors under the terms of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, is being stored in 75 containers. The containers are regularly transported around the country to sites administered by the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI). According to recent images collected by intelligence satellites, some of the containers were stored at the AEOI’s uranium conversion facility at Isfahan. Under the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal that former US President Barack Obama negotiated with Tehran, Iran is required to make a full disclosure of all the equipment and materials related to Iran’s nuclear activities. But UN inspectors, who are supposed to make regular assessments of Iran’s nuclear facilities, have accused Iran of deliberately concealing key elements of its nuclear activities. Last year Britain joined the US, Germany and France in condemning Iran for denying access to two key nuclear sites. Since then the Iranian majlis, or parliament, has passed a resolution ordering Iran’s nuclear scientists to begin enriching uranium to 20 percent, far beyond the four percent limit agreed under the JCPOA. They have also banned inspectors from making further inspections. “The new revelations that Iran is trying to conceal vital elements of its nuclear programme from the outside world shows that Tehran has no intention of complying with its international obligations under the terms of the nuclear deal,” commented a senior Western intelligence source. “It is yet another indication that the regime remains committed to acquiring nuclear weapons.”

  • Portia de Rossi was reportedly rushed to the hospital for emergency appendicitis surgery

    Ellen DeGeneres rushed the 48-year-old philanthropist to the hospital, per People. She is now currently recovering at home and "doing well."

  • Halsey clarifies her pronouns and says using 'they' in addition to 'she' pronouns feels 'most authentic'

    The "Manic" singer previously updated her social media bios to include "she/they." She also said pregnancy "leveled" her perception of gender.

  • Australia floods: Thousands evacuated as downpours worsen

    A severe warning is extended to the whole New South Wales coast, in the worst flooding in decades.

  • Trump says Ted Cruz was ‘violent and vicious’ during 2016 primaries – when Trump was insulting his wife and father

    Trump says he’ll make ‘decision later’ on 2024 run, adding that GOP is ‘stacked’ with good candidates

  • A rare photo shows Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos having dinner 17 years ago, before their long-standing feud ignited

    Musk responded to the photo of him and Bezos by tweeting, "Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!"

  • Longtime Uber driver accused of kidnapping passenger

    A Massachusetts man who worked as an Uber driver was in court Monday after he was accused of holding a female passenger against her will.

  • Australia designates far-right group as terrorist organisation

    Australia on Monday designated a right-wing extremist group as a terrorist organisation for the first time, a ruling that gives Canberra the power to imprison members of the neo-Nazi group. The classification of UK-based Sonnenkrieg Division - also known as SKD - follows a similar ruling made by Britain last year. "SKD adheres to an abhorrent, violent ideology that encourages lone-wolf terrorist actors who would seek to cause significant harm to our way of life and our country," Peter Dutton, Australia's Minister for Home Affairs said in an emailed statement.

  • Trump says it would be 'catastrophic for the Republican Party' if the Senate kills the filibuster

    Trump sang a different tune when he was in the White House and Republicans controlled the Senate.