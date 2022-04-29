LSU Police investigating American Idol winner Laine Hardy: Here's what we know

American Idol champion Laine Hardy is the subject of an investigation by the LSU Police Department, the university and recording artist have confirmed, though the nature of the allegations against Hardy are unknown.

Hardy, a Louisiana native who lives in Livingston Parish, won American Idol's 2019 crown as a teenager. He's now 21.

"I can confirm there is an active investigation with LSU Police," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said in an email to USA Today Friday morning. "We may be able to provide more information later today, but since it’s an active investigation, that’s all the details I have at this time."

Laine Hardy on the red carpet during the 53rd Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Via OlyDrop)

Hardy confirmed the investigation late Thursday on his Facebook page.

"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department," he said in his Facebook post. "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans.

"However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."

More: Louisiana float featuring Laine Hard rolls in New Year's Day Tournament of Roses Parade

Hardy has been embraced by fans and his home state elected officials since the American Idol run.

Gov. John Bel Edwards proclaimed "Laine Hardy Day" when the musician was named an American Idol finalist in 2019. Edwards played host to Hardy at the Governor's Mansion for an event.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser commissioned Hardy to be featured in a tourism marketing campaign for the state.

Hardy was also featured this year on Louisiana's New Year's Day Tournament of Roses Parade float.

In a statement to USA Today, Hardy's attorney C Frank Holthaus said, "Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest earlier today and has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the Baton Rouge Police Department on this matter."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU Police investigating American Idol champion Laine Hardy