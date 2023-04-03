LSU President on Angel Reese trash-talking Caitlin Clark: 'If you have a problem, beat her'

BATON ROUGE – LSU President William F Tate IV had no issue with LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese trash-talking Iowa star Caitlin Clark in the final minutes of the Tigers' 102-85 national championship victory over the Hawkeyes on Sunday.

Tate, who has followed the team on its title run, strongly disagrees with any narratives on social media that have pitted Reese as a wrongdoer for her actions.

"I think a lot of people have comment(ed) and never played sports," Tate said on Monday following the team's championship celebration at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. "You create slights, you create people dissing you so that you can go out there and be motivated to come after them. That's what this is about.

"And by the way, this is LSU. This is swag country. This is what we do here."

Reese used the "you can't see me gesture," made famous by WWE star John Cena before pointing toward her ring finger in the final moments of LSU's win. During the Elite Eight, Clark also used Cena's gesture toward Louisville during the Hawkeyes' win over the Cardinals. Cena even tweeted about Clark's gesture.

"Angel Reese is one of the very best players in this country and she plays in a certain way with some swag," Tate said. "If you have a problem with it, beat her.

"That's all I have to say. If you can't beat her, sit down."

Reese had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the title game, clinching the NCAA Division I record for double-doubles in a single season with her 34th on the season.

After winning the national championship, Reese explained that her trash-talking was more than just about her.

"All year I was critiqued about who I was," Reese said. "I don't fit the narrative. I don't fit in a box that y'all want me to be in. I'm too hood. I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that's going to speak up on what they believe in. It's unapologetically you. That's (why) I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. It was bigger than me."

Tate has been a supporter of LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese since the beginning.

Early in the season, Tate told Reese to "do you and be great," as the outspoken forward went on to unapologetically display her colorful character on and off the court for the rest of the season, trash-talking included.

"It's not bragging if you can do it. That's how it works," Tate said.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

