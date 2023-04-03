LSU scores first women's championship title, Iowa's Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA records
Louisiana State University's NCAA women's team wins their first national championship at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Yes, Caitlin Clark, you and the Hawkeyes brought Iowans immeasurable joy. Clark's tearful postgame presser illustrated how much she cares.
If only the story was the actual game itself and not the awful officiating or the exhausting culture war nonsense that followed.
No. 3 LSU dominated No. 2 Iowa to win the women’s NCAA national basketball championship. Both squads made history during the game in which Angel Reese and the Tigers outshined Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark. On the men’s side, No. 4 UConn is facing No. 5 San Diego State in the title game. Will the Huskies continue to steamroll their opponent or will the Aztecs log another stunning comeback win to take the championship?
Kim Mulkey wasn't able to let those who are keened in on what she's wearing down for LSU women's basketball's national championship game vs. Iowa.
LSU winning a national championship with Kim Mulkey is no surprise. Now that the Tigers are on top, they'll be tough to knock off the throne.
The two semifinal games averaged 4.5 million viewers, a new record.
ABC News’ Will Reeve shares the highlights from Houston of the women’s college basketball final.
LSU is undoubtedly an unlikely champion — from a second-year coach to nine new players to questions about its schedule. How'd the Tigers
