LSU student found shot to death inside ‘bullet-riddled’ car, Louisiana authorities say

Louisiana State University is mourning a student killed in an overnight shooting, news outlets report.

Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar was found fatally shot inside a “bullet-riddled car” early Friday, Sept. 16, on Government Street near downtown Baton Rouge, WAFB reported, citing police. “Five or six” shots were fired into the vehicle, according to the news station.

Rice was a senior marketing major at the university, an LSU spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy News.

“The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police.”

“Any of her friends and classmates that would like to speak with someone about this or needs help processing this loss can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center (225-578-8774).”

Rice and her car were found near a popular gathering spot frequented by college students and young adults, according to WWL-TV. Investigators said she was there with friends before the fatal shooting, WAFB reported.

Rice’s aunt remembered her niece as a “free spirit” who enjoyed singing and dancing, according to The Advocate.

“The loss of a child, you can never get over that,” Susie Rice Granier told the newspaper. “The holidays are coming up. It’s going to be sad. It’s going to be really sad.”

The college senior was an employee at The Shed BBQ Baton Rouge, and co-workers said they’re shocked by the loss.

“We are beyond saddened by the tragic and senseless loss of one of our own,” a statement posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads. “Allie, you will be so missed. May God bring your family and all who knew you comfort in this terrible time. Rest in peace, sweet girl.”

The investigation is ongoing as police continue their search for a suspect and motive, local outlets report.

