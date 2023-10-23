Lt-Cdr Mike Hickie, submariner awarded the DSC for evading Japanese torpedoes – obituary

Lt-Cdr Mike Hickie on his wedding day in January 1944 to Patricia Traunter, the Wren who survived the wreck of Avila Star

Lieutenant Commander Mike Hickie, who has died aged 100, was a submariner who served 45 years in the Royal Navy and the Royal Australian Navy.

In June 1944 Hickie was made first lieutenant of the submarine Taciturn, fitting out at Barrow-in-Furness, before sailing for Fremantle, Western Australia, to join the 6th Submarine Flotilla. Patrols took Taciturn into the Java Sea and as far as the coast of Malaya, the longest lasting 51 days. On June 16 1945, off Surabaya, on her second war patrol, Taciturn sank by gunfire a Japanese air-warning picket hulk mounted on a salvaged Dutch submarine and a Japanese auxiliary submarine chaser, and evaded a depth-charge attack from two Japanese destroyers.

Later, on the same patrol, while on the surface at night north of Singapore, Hickie was on watch in the conning tower when he noticed a larger shape, among some fishing vessels, which then disappeared. While calling his captain to report a possible enemy submarine, Hickie saw the bubbles from the track of an incoming torpedo. He turned hard astarboard to comb the track, and dived. While in silent routine, he heard another torpedo pass overhead, and Taciturn remained deep for several hours before it was judged safe to resume the patrol.

For gallantry, skill and outstanding devotion to duty in numerous successful patrols in trying climatic conditions in the Pacific, frequently carried out in shallow and difficult waters and in the presence of strong opposition, Hickie was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.

Hickie, back row, second from left, at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth

Michael Timothy Hickie was born on October 17 1922 in Mussooire, “the queen of hill stations”, while his father was a lieutenant-colonel in the Indian Army. He was educated at the Oratory Preparatory School before joining Dartmouth, aged 13, in 1936, and as a midshipman was under training in the battlecruiser Repulse, leaving her for his sub-lieutenants’ course in Portsmouth before she deployed to the Far East. She was sunk in December 1941.

Hickie volunteered in 1942 for the submarine service, training at HMS Elfin, the submarine training base at Blyth in Northumberland. “After many months in gunrooms at sea,” he recalled, “there were Wrens stewardesses in the wardroom… What better start to a young man’s day than being woken by a Wren carrying a cup of tea!”

In HMS Unseen (P51), he took passage to the Mediterranean to join Ursula (N59) on patrol against German and Italian shipping between Naples and North Africa. There, in the darkness off Marettimo, northwest of Sicily, Ursula surfaced for a hot Christmas dinner of pork chops, apple sauce, potatoes, swede, sprouts, carrots, stuffing and crackling, followed by spotted dick with custard.

HMS Ursula, with Hickie aboard, returns to Gibraltar after a successful patrol

Returning to the Clyde, Hickie noticed that the coxswain of the boat which took him ashore was invariably the same good-looking Wren. She was the Anglo-Argentine Patricia Traunter, who, aged 17 and wanting to support the British war effort, had persuaded her parents and the British consulate to let her take passage from Buenos Aires in June 1942 in the passenger/cargo ship Avila Star bound for Liverpool. When north of the Azores, Avila Star was torpedoed and sunk by U-201. She was still in her evening dress when bundled into a lifeboat, where, over the next three weeks in the Atlantic, eight survivors died before the remaining 31 were rescued by a Portuguese sloop and taken to Lisbon. After a few days in hospital, she flew to England to achieve her ambition of joining the Wrens. In 1944, they were married.

Postwar Hickie passed the “perisher” in December 1948, and commanded Ursula, newly returned from loan to the Soviets, Sirdar, Amphion and Tally Ho. In 1966 he transferred to the RAN, before hanging up his seaboots in 1983. His wife predeceased him, and he is survived by their two sons.

Lt-Cdr Mike Hickie, born October 17 1922, died August 19 2023

