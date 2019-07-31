Is LT Foods Limited’s (NSE:DAAWAT) 19% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll look at LT Foods Limited (NSE:DAAWAT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for LT Foods:

0.19 = ₹3.3b ÷ (₹36b - ₹19b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, LT Foods has an ROCE of 19%.

Does LT Foods Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. LT Foods's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 12% average in the Food industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where LT Foods sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

We can see that , LT Foods currently has an ROCE of 19%, less than the 51% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how LT Foods's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:DAAWAT Past Revenue and Net Income, July 31st 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

LT Foods's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

LT Foods has total liabilities of ₹19b and total assets of ₹36b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 52% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

The Bottom Line On LT Foods's ROCE

This ROCE is pretty good, but remember that it would look less impressive with fewer current liabilities. There might be better investments than LT Foods out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.