Ending Tenure For College Faculty: Texas Lt. Gov. to Target New Public Hires

Jewél Jackson, El Paso Matters
·3 min read

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pledged to end tenure for new faculty hires at the state’s public universities and colleges when the Texas Legislature reconvenes next year.

Patrick’s Feb. 18 attack on tenured college professors came days after the University of Texas at Austin Faculty Council passed a resolution Feb. 14 defending professors’ academic freedom, particularly as it relates to teaching critical race theory and race and gender justice.

Introducing 16 Under 16 in STEM: We are looking for 16 of the most impressive students who are 16 years of age or younger who have shown extraordinary achievement in science, technology, engineering and math. Nominate a student here.

If successful, Patrick’s proposal would affect faculty at El Paso Community College, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the University of Texas at El Paso.

“Attacking tenure is a political ploy,” said Gina Núñez-Mchiri, president of the Faculty Senate at UTEP. “It’s a way of attacking people who are critical, not just of race, but also critical of anything that needs to be analyzed and examined to improve.”

Tenured professors have been granted lifetime employment with a college or university and are protected from being fired without cause.

Patrick issued a statement saying, “Tenured professors must not be able to hide behind the phrase ‘academic freedom,’ and then proceed to poison the minds of our next generation.

“Universities are being taken over by tenured, leftist professors, and it is high time that more oversight is provided.”

Patrick said he will additionally work to change tenure reviews from every six years to annually and will make teaching critical race theory cause for revoking tenure.

Critical race theory is a university level academic framework for examining systemic racism in U.S. laws, policies and society. Last year, the Legislature focused its efforts on banning critical race theory from K-12 public schools by restricting how teachers can discuss race and racism.

Núñez-Mchiri called Patrick’s remarks “an intimidation factor” and an attack on “intellectualism (and) academic freedom.” Tenure rewards and compensates professors for their advancements in academia, she said.

“Why would we disincentivize hardworking people from earning job security? It doesn’t make sense,” she said, adding that if Patrick’s proposals become law, this would impact universities’ ability to recruit professors to the state.

In a statement, Keri Moe, EPCC associate vice president for external relations, said the college “values tenure and we would seek input from our faculty leadership should such legislation be put forth.”

Jeffrey Shepherd, a history professor at UTEP, said while threats to ending tenure aren’t new, higher education institutions should be alarmed by Patrick’s announcement.

“This is part of a long term right wing assault on public universities that goes back to the 1960s at least,” Shepherd said. “Conservatives say that radical liberal Marxist professors are brainwashing our poor students. It’s factually incorrect. Public universities are supposed to be places of higher learning.”

Threatening tenure threatens “the foundations of the university itself,” Shepherd said. “The board of regents, the chancellors are going to have a problem with that.”

Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate, is running for reelection this year.

He said that state Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, who chairs the Texas Senate Higher Education Committee, supports his tenure proposals.

State Sen. César Blanco, D-El Paso, is on the Higher Education Committee. “Teaching history, the good as well as the bad, whether you call it CRT or something else, shouldn’t be grounds for having tenure revoked,” he said.

College students should be able to make their own judgments about the material they are taught, Blanco said.

“These are young adults, they can think for themselves, they can form their own opinions,” he said. “We need to make sure that we’re focusing on making sure that we’re making students critical thinkers.”

Molly Smith contributed to this story.

This article first appeared on El Paso Matters and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Recommended Stories

  • China faces consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukraine - Sullivan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned Beijing it would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Russia asked China for military equipment after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, sparking concern in the White House that Beijing may undermine Western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country, several U.S. officials said.

  • Austin companies pass on letter denouncing Abbott transgender order

    Some Austin-area companies were noticeably absent Friday when the Human Rights Campaign released a letter signed by 60 major businesses, urging Gov. Greg Abbott to abandon an order that equates gender-affirming health care for transgender children to child abuse.Why it matters: The letter denouncing Abbott's order includes organizational names like Austin's South by Southwest and companies with a large presence here: Apple, IBM, Google, VMware and Meta.And Abbott's order comes as businesses jugg

  • Stockpiling Russians buy electronics, pharmacy goods as crisis deepens -PSB

    Many of the world's top companies have suspended operations in the country and it is largely excluded from the international financial system. Spending on electronic goods increased by 40%, pharmacy sales added 22%, and demand for clothes, shoes and spending in supermarkets increased by 16%, said PSB. Adjusting for inflation, demand for these types of goods increased by between 14% and 21%, PSB said.

  • The new silent majority: People who don't tweet

    Most people you meet in everyday life — at work, in the neighborhood — are decent and normal. Even nice. But hit Twitter or watch the news, and you'd think we were all nuts and nasty. Why it matters: The rising power and prominence of the nation's loudest, meanest voices obscures what most of us personally experience: Most people are sane and generous — and too busy to tweet. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Reality check: It turns out, you're right. We

  • Lyft, Uber add surcharge due to high gas prices

    Lyft and Uber are adding temporary fuel surcharges to fares for ride-hail and deliveries as fuel prices around the country rise. The rising prices are due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in a mountain of economic sanctions from the west against Russia, including the U.S.'s ban last week of Russian oil imports and the U.K.'s promise to ease its dependency on Russian fuel by the end of the year. Russia is one of the world's biggest oil exporters, mainly supplying Europe and Asia, which have not formally banned Russian oil supplies yet.

  • Ukrainians deal with survivor's guilt, heartbreak from Russia invasion

    Ukrainians who have been able to escape the death and destruction dealt by Russian forces are dealing with survivor’s guilt and heartbreak as Vladimir Putin’s war on the country rages on.

  • Snapshots of 4 men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot

    After more than two days of testimony, jurors have unflattering snapshots of four men who are charged with planning to strike back against government by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her weekend home. Prosecutors introduced videos, messages and secretly recorded conversations full of antigovernment screeds, mostly expressed by Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox, who are described as the leaders. Evidence presented early in what's likely to be a weekslong trial has bounced from Michigan to gatherings in Ohio and Wisconsin and an arrest in New Jersey — and not always in order.

  • Letters: Ohio bill 'frighteningly similar' to new Russian law

    Bill blinds us from facing the past. ODOT 'ramps up' racism with highway project. Lawmakers behaving like Russians.

  • Russia counts on sanctions help from China; U.S. warns off Beijing

    Russia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but the United States warned Beijing not to provide that lifeline. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said sanctions had deprived Moscow of access to $300 billion of its $640 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves, and added that there was pressure on Beijing to shut off more.

  • Invasive insects could kill 1.4M urban trees over the next 30 years, study says

    “This paper shows that unless we plant a variety of tree species in our cities, urban trees are seriously at risk from invasive pests.”

  • Mark Meadows, meet Lanisha Jones. She was punished for an NC voter fraud mistake.

    “He should not be above the law,” she says, “because I was not.” | Opinion

  • Tucker Carlson is wrong about dollar stores, including NC’s

    The poor in America have always been demonized, but don’t they, too, deserve to be able to shop in a nice store, to clothe and feed their families?

  • 75% of Recent Home Buyers Have Regrets. Here's How You Can Avoid Them When Buying a Home

    Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Zillow Group (A shares) and Zillow Group (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

  • Comedian Davidson, others headed to space

    "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson is among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezo's space travel venture Blue Origin. (March 14)

  • Invasion jolts Russia's friends in tiny West-leaning Moldova

    Across the border from war-engulfed Ukraine, tiny, impoverished Moldova — an ex-Soviet republic now looking eagerly Westward — has watched with trepidation as the Russian invasion unfolds. In Gagauzia, a small, autonomous part of the country that's traditionally felt closer to the Kremlin than the West, people would normally back Russia, which they never wanted to leave when Moldova gained independence. “I have sisters (in Ukraine), I have nephews there, my own son is in Kyiv,” the 52-year-old said, quickly adding that her other, younger, son is studying in Russia.

  • Russell Westbrook

    Fearless Forecast vs Toronto Raptors: Fantasy Pts: 37.56 Point Guard Rank: 14

  • Serbia to reduce number of flights to Moscow after criticism

    AirSerbia will go back to one flight a day to Moscow, the Serbian president said, following criticism that the country's national carrier is busting a European Union-wide ban on flights to Russia and profiting from the war in Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion started over two weeks ago, AirSerbia has doubled the number of flights to the Russian capital and introduced larger aircraft to increase the number of seats for what has become its most profitable destination. Beside some Turkish carriers, Serbia’s airline is the only European company that has kept on flying to Russia since the international flight ban was announced after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • 4 players the Rams should let walk in free agency this year

    The Rams should let these four players walk in free agency this offseason

  • Chechen leader Kadyrov says he travelled to Ukraine

    Reuters could not independently verify whether he was in Ukraine or had travelled there during the conflict. Chechen television channel Grozny posted a video on its Telegram social media channel earlier on Sunday that showed Kadyrov in a darkened room discussing with Chechen troops a military operation they said took place 7 km (4.3 miles) from the Ukrainian capital. Later Kadyrov made fun of another post that cast doubt on whether he had travelled to the Kyiv region.

  • West Virginia Legislature Passes Measure to Cut Off Banks That Refuse to Service Coal, Oil Industries

    The bill would allow the treasurer to restrict the business with financial institutions that adopt corporate policies to cut off financing for the coal, oil, and natural gas industries.