Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issues gag order in Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial

Saying that people on both sides have taken "egregious" actions to influence public opinion, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday issued a gag order in Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial.

Patrick, who will preside over the September trial in a judicial role, said the out-of-court comments pose a "serious and imminent threat" to Paxton's right to a fair trial and that if those talks continue, the violator could be hit with a fine and jail time.

"The court finds that individuals involved in the trial of impeachment will likely continue to make public prejudicial and inflammatory statements unless this order is issued," Patrick said in the order.

The gag order puts the clamps on any party to or witness in the trial, or any member of the Texas House, from making a statement that will likely prejudice the trial.

Paxton, who has been suspended from office without pay, will be tried on 16 impeachment articles, many of them for bribery or abusing his office to help a campaign donor, Austin real estate developer Nate Paul. The impeachment trial is set to begin on Sept. 5, and a conviction on any count could remove Paxton from office permanently. Paxton, a three-term Republican, has denied wrongdoing and says he's being targeted politically.

Silencing the lawyers had been expected after the Senate last month approved its rules for the trial, including one that directed Patrick to issue a gag order as soon as practical that complied with state and federal laws. The rules also instructed senators, who will serve as "jurors," to not publicly discuss the merits of the case.

Monday's order came shortly after Paxton's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, announced a news conference for Tuesday to discuss what he says is a refusal by the attorneys prosecuting the case to turn over certain information to Buzbee without making it confidential.

The gag order cites a June press conference where Buzbee used "inflammatory and prejudicial language" to discuss the impeachment proceedings.

Specifically, the order says a Paxton lawyer described the impeachment as a “sham engineered by someone with a personal vendetta.” The attorney also referred to House actions as an “evil, illegal, and unprecedented weaponization of state power” and called the articles of impeachment “bologna.”

Senators were instructed to avoid the page in the order that spelled out the many statements that prompted Patrick's announcement.

The order also took issue with "inflammatory" comments from prosecuting lawyers Rusty Hardin and Dick DeGuerin. At a press conference on June 1, the order says, the lawyers used language including “crook” and “the allegations will blow your mind.”

The order also addressed an editorial by Rep. Andrew Murr, who headed a House investigating committee that brought forward the impeachment articles against Paxton.

Appearing in multiple major publications, Murr's editorial used language such as “harrowing findings of corruption,” “shocking pattern of abuse and criminality,” and “one overwhelming conclusion,” the order said.

The order also reference a story in the American-Statesman that quoted former Paxton aide Blake Brickman, in which he called the attorney general a "coward." Brickman, one of four former employees who filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the attorney general's office, could be called as a witness to testify at the impeachment trial.

The order went into effect immediately and will remain in effect through the trial. Anyone who violates it is subject to being held in contempt of court, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issues gag order in Texas AG's impeachment trial