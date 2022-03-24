Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan receives Marsy's Law Champion Award

Mar. 24—ATLANTA — Marsy's Law for Georgia presented Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan with its Champion Award Challenge Coin recently for his outstanding work in drafting and introducing the Criminal Record Responsibility Act and Victim Notification Package to the General Assembly. In addition, his support helped to get the bill passed in the state Senate unanimously.

The legislation aims to begin the process of developing a comprehensive solution to the fragmented county court systems and inconsistent data entry throughout Georgia into the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC). By putting the state on track for consolidated criminal data, Georgia is set on the path toward a true statewide automated victim notification system.

"The lieutenant governor has been such a pivotal advocate to victims," Tamiko Pugh, a Marsy's Law Advisory Board Member, life coach and victim rights advocate, said in a news release. "It is because of his tireless efforts that the Criminal Record Responsibility Act and Victim Notification Package passed through the Senate 53-0, and we have no doubt that the Georgia House of Representatives will respond similarly."

Champion Award Challenge Coins are keepsakes that represent outstanding achievements within an organization and are awarded when individuals overcome tremendous obstacles to achieve their goals. Marsy's Law for Georgia is proud to recognize individuals with challenge coins as a token of their commitment to justice and dedication to raising awareness of victims' rights.

"The path to justice does not stop when a perpetrator has been arrested, but continues throughout the trial process and beyond an offender's sentencing," Duncan said. "With a focus on victims' rights and modernizing the state's criminal data reporting system, the Criminal Records Responsibility Act is designed to lessen the trauma and injustice for victims and those who have been exonerated with accurate and up-to-date data in the GCIC.

"I am honored to have worked closely with Marsy's Law for Georgia on this bill and am humbled by this recognition."

The passing of the CRRA bill comes near recognition of National Crime Victims' Rights Week April 24-30.

The presentation occurred in the lieutenant governor's office on Tuesday and was attended by esteemed Marsy's Law for Georgia's representatives, including Advisory Board member Pugh, Atlanta Victim Assistance Beverly Muhammad, Prosecuting Attorney's Council of Georgia Director Carla Rieffel, Isenberg and Hewitt Partner Mel Hewitt, Fellowship Community Outreach & Resource CEO Harralyn Rawls, Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Victim Services Project Coordinator Chief Natalie Williams, the Fulton County Solicitor's Office's Andrea Alibi and the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia Executive Director Pete Skandalakis.

Past Marsy's Law challenge coin recipients include Skandalakis, PAC Executive Director Kimya Motley, Marsy's Law for Georgia Advisory board member Beverly Muhammad, and Sen. John Lewis. More recipients will be announced throughout the year. To nominate a crime victim's advocate for consideration, contact Frances Chang at fchang@c21pr.com.

In 2018, Marsy's Law amended the Georgia State Constitution to include a Bill of Rights for victims of violent crimes during criminal proceedings. The constitutional amendment received broad support and assures rights for victims, including standing to petition a court if they feel that their rights have been violated. Georgia is one of the numerous states across the country that has added Marsy's Law to their constitutions in recent years. To learn more about Marsy's Law Georgia, visit marsyslawforga.com. Victims and supporters interested in sharing their stories can email georgia@marsyslaw.us.