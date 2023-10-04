Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan highlights 'community school' model at Rochester's John Adams Middle School

Oct. 3—ROCHESTER — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan walked into a room tucked inside John Adams Middle School on Tuesday that was stocked with resources: a row of shoes, a rack of shirts and coats, cupboards of personal products and more.

She was visiting John Adams to learn about its status as a "Community School," which essentially means it works with community organizations to support students and families beyond mere education. Although JA just received that designation in 2022-23, it is one of seven throughout the Rochester School District.

"We've given out well over 100 items already this school year," said Eric McRae, community schools facilitator for John Adams. "We have given items to students who don't have."

Flanagan's visit to John Adams followed her remarks to the United Way, which has worked with RPS to support its various community schools.

According to Lida Casper, coordinator of community partnerships for RPS, Gage Elementary became Rochester's first community school in 2015.

The community school model goes beyond hosting a resource room for students. It also means the school district works with various organizations to bring their services to students. Casper explained how Olmsted County has a social worker embedded in John Adams Middle School.

"There's all these organizations who are doing this work across the community, and this is one way we can break down those silos, leverage resources, and make a difference," Casper said. "Because of that strategy, we're able to have more success by bringing partners in to serve kids and families so that kids can access their education."

In addition to touring the school, Flanagan spoke with a handful of students about her role in state government and the road she took to get there. As part of that story, Flanagan told the students that she was someone who grew up on free and reduced lunch. She described herself as an example of what can happen when your community invests in students.

The students prodded Flanagan with a myriad of questions, including how they could speak up for both themselves and others.

"I really want, in my life, to have my voice heard," seventh-grader Vivien LeQuire said.

Flanagan is the second high-ranking official to visit Rochester's community schools in less than a month. In September,

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona called John Marshall High School a model to be replicated

for the work it has done supporting students.

The Minnesota Legislature approved $25 million to fund community schools across the state.

"Full-service community schools work," Flanagan said. "We know Rochester's seeing an increase in graduation rates, particularly for Black students, which I think is really powerful. They're finding ways to close gaps here and I think it's because of the intentionality of not allowing children and families to fall through the cracks."