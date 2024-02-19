Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch narrowly defeats former A.G. Curtis Hill in Knightstown Straw Poll

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and former President Donald Trump claimed victories in the 6th Congressional District’s Republican Gubernatorial and Presidential Straw Poll hosted Saturday, Feb. 17 by the Henry County Republican Club at Knightstown Community High School, a news release has revealed.

Forty-seven precinct committee members across all 11 counties of the district attended the poll to cast their votes, fewer than expected because of the weather, based on the release sent out by Vice President of the Henry County Republican Club Nate Lamar. There were also 100 members of the public who attended the event.

All six of the gubernatorial candidates in the Republican primary were invited to the poll last September, with all except Brad Chambers attending, making him ineligible for the poll.

Before the voting took place, candidates spoke forum-style, with opening and closing statements and a Q&A in between.

The release showed that Crouch won the gubernatorial straw poll with 19 votes, ahead of former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's 16 votes. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun was third with eight votes, followed by Eric Doden (3 votes) and Jamie Reitenour (1 vote).

In the presidential poll, Trump picked up 35 votes, while Nikki Haley earned 12.

Indiana's primary election is May 7.

