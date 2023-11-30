Lt. Governor Husted visits A-Tech to learn about plans to expand

Nov. 30—JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted visited Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus Wednesday afternoon to learn about the school's plans for expansion.

A-Tech recently received more than $6 million from the Career Technical Construction Grant Program to expand its Public Safety Academy, which includes the criminal justice and firefighter/EMT programs.

The $6 million grant allows A-Tech to construct a new 12,265-square foot building on campus, purchase needed equipment and serve an additional 60 students.

A-Tech's share of the cost will be $479,675.

This grant, part of $200 million allocated in the state budget for career technical education expansion, was made available through a competitive grant process.

In total, 59 grant proposals were submitted, and A-Tech's project was one of 35 selected for funding, Superintendent Scott Wludyga said.

"This is a huge, huge thing for us," said Van Robison, criminal justice and firefighting instructor at A-Tech. "We will be able to separate [the classes] and they will be able to spend more time in the particular field they're interested in."

Right now, A-Tech students take the criminal justice pathway during their junior year and the firefighter/EMT pathway during their senior year.

The funding will enable A-Tech students to enroll in a two-year program in either pathway. This expansion allows students to gain more in-depth knowledge and practical experience in these critical public safety fields, Robison said.

"We appreciate the support from Gov. [Mike] DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted to expand opportunities for students in Ashtabula County," Wludyga said. "This funding will enable more students to gain meaningful experiences in our Public Safety Academy, helping them succeed as individuals, and strengthen our community."

Husted said he was thrilled to have the opportunity to see first-hand A-Tech's plans for the grant money.

About a dozen local community leaders, law enforcement officers and A-Tech staff joined Husted in a tour of the current Public Safety classroom and to the site of the future facilities project.

Husted also spent 15 minutes talking with Public Safety Academy students, who shared how they've learned about the court system, police and evidence, to name a few. The students told Husted that they enrolled at A-Tech to give them a head start in their career.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said he likes to hire A-Tech graduates because they're well prepared for the job.

Robison said, "We always have a waiting list [for the Public Safety Academy]. I expect more students to sign up when they see the new building."

Officially, the project is due to be complete by Sept. 30, 2026, but Wludyga said he would like to see it finished and ready to open for the start of classes in fall 2025.

Husted agreed, noting he would push to have it completed early so he can show it to other technical schools.

"Thank you," Wludyga said. "Without this [grant] opportunity we couldn't expand."

Wludyga said he remembered Husted saying, "Career Technical Education is a pathway to a great life," and made it part of a slideshow.

"I said it because it's true," Husted said. "This grant is part of a broader initiative to address the growing demand for career and technical education programs in Ohio."

For more information about A-Tech and its programs, visit www.a-tech.edu.