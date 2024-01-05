Lt. Governor Looking Ahead to 2024 | Jan. 4, 2024 | News 19 at 6 p.m.
Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is outlining his priorities for the state in 2024 ahead of next month’s legislative session.
Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is outlining his priorities for the state in 2024 ahead of next month’s legislative session.
CES 2024 will be here before we know it, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, booths full of products and a lot of companies making claims about how AI is improving their offerings. As noted in our CES preview, though the conference has had its ups and downs of late, it’s increasingly become an opportunity for startups to capture attention while all eyes are drawn to the bigger budget announcements from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Nvidia.
2024 is going to be a huge year for the cross-section of generative AI/large foundational models and robotics. Google’s DeepMind Robotics researchers are one of a number of teams exploring the space’s potential. In a blog post today, the team is highlighting ongoing research designed to give robotics a better understanding of precisely what it is we humans want out of them.
New year, new you? If you've made a promise to yourself to keep your car clean this year, these 3 super-affordable products can help.
Howard had 34 total touchdowns in 2023 and was the top transfer QB available.
Locking in a low interest rate can save you thousands of dollars over the life of a home loan and lower your monthly payments.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is the NFC’s first alternate for the Pro Bowl.
You'll pay as little as $23 a pair for these snowproof wonders.
A little knowledge about mortgage types could help you take advantage of unique loan benefits you are entitled to.
We've picked the best healthy meal kit delivery services to kick-start your year of healthy eating.
The average mortgage rates for 30-year loans moved up to 6.62% from 6.61% a week ago, according to Freddie Mac.
Now you'll always remember to walk the dog and take your meds, thanks to these genius memory-joggers.
Learn more about tax credits and tax deductions, including how they work and how they affect taxable income.
One of the latest trends on TikTok is scaring many of the users.
Liven up your picnics, patio parties and more with these great-sounding weatherproof speakers.
The Ford Bronco returned in the middle of Covid; now that the market has calmed down, which of these iconic SUV truly owns the marketplace?
According to the Contessa, you should replace yours every year, making now the perfect time to restock.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump submit a filing to Judge Tanya Chutkan asking her to hold special counsel Jack Smith and his team in contempt of her order to pause the proceedings in the case until Trump can appeal a ruling that presidential immunity does not protect him from prosecution for election interference.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
The celeb, a proud brand ambassador, recently wore the hands-free kicks on vacation.