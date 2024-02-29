Lt. Governor pardons baby pig in the capital city, after being tossed near New Orleans Mardi Gras route

TechCrunch

Consolidation is afoot in the world of HR services, with larger players snapping up interesting, smaller startups en route to more robust unit economics and providing one-stop shops for customers looking to cut down on suppliers. In the latest development, Deel -- the $12 billion HR business -- is scooping up Zavvy, a Munich-based AI-based "people development" startup building tools for personalized career progression, training, and performance management. Deel, which was founded in Paris but is now based in San Francisco, has made its name mainly with payroll and other HR services aimed at distributed workforces, will bring Zavvy's services onto the same platform as its existing services -- a nod to the company shifting focus to work more with distributed and non-distributed workforces.