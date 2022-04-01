Lt. William Lebo, Lebanon City officer killed in shooting, was one month away from retirement

Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo was one month away from retirement.

Responding to a domestic disturbance and burglary Thursday afternoon at the 1100 block of Forest Street, the 63-year-old veteran officer came under immediate gunfire. Lebo had 40 years of service with the Lebanon City Police Department.

"Yesterday, Lt. William Lebo, on March 31, 2022, made that ultimate sacrifice," Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said. "He laid down his life for his community, and for his brothers."

Lebo was to retire on May 1, according to Mayor Sherry Capello.

Other Lebanon officers injured in the shooting

Officers Ryan Adams, 32, and Officer Derek Underkoffler, 32, were shot and critically wounded. Both have served the department for seven years.

Graf offered few details about the shooting and took no questions at the news conference. She said more details would be shared after her investigation is complete.

After Friday's news conference Police Chief Todd Breiner tried to comfort his officers and sheriff's deputies and declined to talk about Thursday's events.

Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Les Neri called all three officers heroes, and offered condolences to the Lebanon City Police department.

"Lt. William Lebo unselfishly served the community for 40 years, and our deepest condolences and prayers go to his family, friends, peers and community during this heart-wrenching time," he said in a press release. "The PA FOP also extends our prayers and unending support to Officers Ryan Adams and Derek Underkoffler who were wounded and are in critical care. These three men are heroes among us. Our hearts go out to the Lebanon City Police Department in the days and weeks to come as they begin to heal.”

Adams was in stable condition Friday morning, according to officials. Underkoffler was in critical, but stable, condition.

"Our guys are strong, but we're human and we have families and people who were injured today," Lebanon City Breiner said at the news conference Thursday evening. "We're all affected by this. And with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer around the country we'll get through it."

Why were Lebanon police at the house?

At a news conference Friday at the Lebanon County Courthouse, Graf said the officers were investigating a break-in of a home when from Travis Shaud, 34, opened fire. Police returned fire and killed Shaud.

Shaud suffered from years of mental health issues, and resisted attempts by family to intervene, according to Graf.

“Every time an officer responds to a call, he risks his life,” Graf said. “He responds knowing he may give the ultimate sacrifice for his community. The Lebanon City Police Department acted with utter bravery and every officer deserves to be commended for the fearless actions undertaken yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the City Police Department, and with the families of both the wounded and the fallen.”

The Lebanon County District Attorney's office is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the D.A.'s office at 717-228-4412, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403, or Crimestoppers at 717-270-9800.

Did you know Lt. William Lebo? Do you have a story to share about his work in the community? Contact Lebanon Daily News reporter Matthew Toth at 717-756-1389, mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

