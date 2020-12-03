LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks Markets, 2030 - Future Roadmap, Business Models, Use Cases, Application Scenarios, Standardization, Regulatory Landscape, Case Studies, Ecosystem Player Profiles
Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks: 2020 - 2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks: 2020 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report presents a detailed assessment of the market for LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, key trends, future roadmap, business models, use cases, application scenarios, standardization, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.
The CBRS market remains largely unfazed by the economic disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of certain enterprise and vertical submarkets. The report estimates that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN (Radio Access Network) infrastructure will account for more than $300 Million by the end of 2020. Complemented by an expanding selection of CBRS-equipped end-user devices, the market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 52% between 2020 and 2023 to surpass $1 Billion in annual spending by 2023.
Following authorization of FCD (Full Commercial Deployment) by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and completion of the recent PAL (Priority Access License) auction, LTE-based CBRS network deployments are beginning to gain considerable momentum, with thousands of operational cell sites throughout the United States to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), neutral host infrastructure, and private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries.
In the coming years, we also anticipate the rollout of 5G NR network equipment operating in the CBRS band, which will lay the foundations for advanced application scenarios with more demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density - for example, industrial IoT applications such as connected production machinery, mobile robotics, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AR (Augmented Reality)-assisted troubleshooting.
The report also provides forecasts for LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN infrastructure and terminal equipment from 2020 till 2030. The forecasts cover two air interface technologies, two cell type categories, five device form factors, seven use cases and ten vertical industries.
Key Findings
The CBRS market remains largely unfazed by the economic disruption associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of certain enterprise and vertical submarkets. The publisher estimates that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN infrastructure will account for more than $300 Million by the end of 2020.
Complemented by an expanding selection of CBRS-equipped end-user devices, the market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 52% between 2020 and 2023 to surpass $1 Billion in annual spending by 2023.
LTE-based CBRS network deployments are beginning to gain considerable momentum, with thousands of operational cell sites throughout the United States to support use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, FWA, neutral host infrastructure, and private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries.
The publisher expects initial rollouts of 5G NR network equipment in the CBRS band to commence in 2021, paving the way for industrial IoT and other advanced application scenarios with demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density.
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
How big is the opportunity for LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks?
What trends, drivers and challenges are influencing its growth?
What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?
Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?
What are the business models, use cases and application scenarios for CBRS networks?
How does the integration of CBRS spectrum relieve capacity constraints faced by traditional mobile operators?
What opportunities exist for cable operators, neutral hosts, niche service providers and other new entrants?
How will CBRS accelerate the uptake of private cellular networks for enterprises and vertical industries?
What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CBRS network buildouts?
When will 5G NR-based CBRS network equipment begin to be deployed in large volumes?
What are the prospects of non-3GPP technologies in CBRS spectrum?
Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?
What strategies should CBRS equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers and other stakeholders adopt to remain competitive?
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
Introduction to LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS networks
Value chain and ecosystem structure
Market drivers and challenges
Technical aspects including CBRS spectrum sharing rules, system architecture, functional elements, core network integration and security
Key trends such as mobile network densification, LTE and 5G NR-based fixed wireless broadband rollouts, neutral host small cell infrastructure for a variety of venues, and the growing prevalence of private cellular networks to support enterprise and industrial IoT applications
The future roadmap of LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum
Business models, use cases and application scenarios
Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
Case studies of LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS network deployments
Profiles and strategies of more than 270 ecosystem players
Strategic recommendations for LTE and 5G NR equipment suppliers, system integrators, service providers, enterprises and vertical industries
Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
CBRS RAN Infrastructure
Air Interface Technologies
LTE
5G NR
Cell Types
Indoor Small Cells
Outdoor Small Cells
Use Cases
Mobile Network Densification
FWA (Fixed Wireless Access)
Cable Operators & New Entrants
Neutral Hosts
Private Cellular Networks
Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses
Vertical Industries
Vertical Industries for Private Cellular Networks
Manufacturing
Transportation
Utilities
Mining
Oil & Gas
Healthcare
Education
Retail & Hospitality
Government & Municipalities
Other Verticals
CBRS Terminal Equipment
Air Interface Technologies
LTE
5G NR
Form Factors
Smartphones & Handheld Terminals
Mobile & Vehicular Routers
Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)
Tablets & Notebook PCs
IoT Modules, Dongles & Other Use Cases
An Overview of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks
Spectrum: The Lifeblood of the Wireless Communications Industry
Traditional Exclusive-Use Licensed Spectrum
CBRS Shared Spectrum
How CBRS Spectrum Differs From Traditional Licensed Frequencies
Exclusive vs. Shared Use
License Fees & Validity
Network Buildout & Service Obligations
Power Limits & Other Restrictions
Why Utilize CBRS Spectrum for LTE & 5G NR Networks?
Alleviating Capacity Constraints on Mobile Operator Spectrum
New Business Models: Neutral Host, Enterprise & Private Cellular Networks
Resurgence of FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Services
The Value Chain of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks
Chipset & Enabling Technology Specialists
Terminal OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)
LTE & 5G NR Infrastructure Suppliers
Wireless Service Providers
Mobile Operators
Fixed-Line Service Providers
MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators)
Towercos (Tower Companies)
Neutral Hosts
Private Network Operators
End Users
Consumers
Enterprises & Vertical Industries
Other Ecosystem Players
Market Drivers
Continued Growth of Mobile Data Traffic
New Revenue Streams: FWA, IoT & Vertical-Focused Services
Private & Neutral-Host Network Deployments
CBRS Shared Spectrum Availability
Lower Cost Network Equipment & Installation
Expanding Ecosystem of Compatible Devices
Market Barriers
Cell Site Deployment Challenges
Restricted Coverage Due to Transmit Power Limits
Interference & Congestion Concerns for GAA (General Authorized Access)
Competition From Non-3GPP Technologies
Economic & Pandemic-Related Factors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6yldr9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900