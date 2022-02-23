LTHS Ending Mask Mandate

LA GRANGE, IL – Lyons Township High School's board voted Tuesday night to end its mask mandate as of next Monday. This aligns with the conclusion of the governor's mask requirement for indoor public places.

The board's decision followed objections and protests from many residents who disagreed with the continuation of the mandate. A few in the audience at the school board meeting applauded the decision.

"It's about time!" a man yelled.

Board President Kari Dillon said, "Can you please keep it down?"

Under the new policy, the school recommends wearing of masks, but no longer requires it. Also, students identified as having close contacts with those with the coronavirus will be able to continue in-person learning.

In the discussion, Superintendent Brian Waterman said teachers would talk to students about the change and the importance of respecting people's choices on wearing masks.













This article originally appeared on the La Grange Patch