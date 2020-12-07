LTI Partners with Abu Dhabi Headquartered Injazat to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Middle East

Partnership to provide unrivalled service delivery to customers, in line with UAE's vision for a digital and diversified economy

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has entered into a strategic partnership with Injazat, the UAE-based leader in digital transformation, to implement its new best-shore service delivery model that is set to redefine a new era in regional digital leadership.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (PRNewsfoto/Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.)

This partnership will see Injazat add considerable depth to its digital innovation ecosystem and customer centric approach. The new service delivery model implemented in partnership with LTI, will provide Injazat's customers with a hybrid of delivery approaches including onshore, best-shore, and cloud, and will further advance Injazat's wider digital delivery ecosystem. The partnership builds on the ongoing relationship between the two companies and consolidates Injazat's position as the premier multi-cloud service provider in the region, with its InCloud offering.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said: "Our partnership with Injazat will enhance performance and competitiveness of enterprises seeking digital and cloud-based transformation. We look forward to bringing industry and technology expertise along with global delivery capabilities to companies in the region."

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTI, said:

"We are excited to partner with Injazat, a regional leader in business transformation and expand our partnership to deliver digital transformation programs to our customers and support them on their journey to Cloud. LTI's expertise on Cloud and next generation Cloud toolsets like LTI Mosaic and LTI Canvas will complement Injazat's industry leading InCloud offering to deliver superior customer experience with speed."

Commenting on the news, Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of Injazat, said: "This announcement is part of a new era for our organization. Digital is now default and our vision supports the UAE's ambition to forge a digitally enabled future across the public and private sectors. Strengthening our existing relationship with LTI is an important part of our plan to provide digital transformation services our customers need."

The reengineered core service offering builds on successful projects such as Malaffi, a partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Health to connect more than 2,000 healthcare providers; and Hassantuk, a collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Interior to install and operate state-of-the-art smart Alarm Transmission Equipment (ATE) in buildings across the UAE.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 32,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global

For more information visit https://www.lntinfotech.com/

Connect with LTI:

About Injazat

Founded in 2005, Injazat is an industry recognized market leader in the region for Digital Transformation, Cloud, and Cyber Security. Based in Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates, Injazat draws on its local expertise and presence combined with several global technology partnership networks to develop market leading services. Injazat' s ambition is to empower organizations to achieve their vision by providing them with the technology solutions and expertise needed to power productivity while they focus on their core business.

For more information visit https://www.injazat.com

SOURCE LTI

