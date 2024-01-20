LTISD superintendent: Spring begins with student accolades, partnerships, construction

On behalf of the Lake Travis school board and the entire LT family, let me begin by wishing you a Happy New Year! It is difficult to fathom that we are already well into the second half of the 2023-2024 school year. As I pause to reflect on the fall semester, I am thankful to this amazing community for its support of our school district. It is through this support that our district, and ultimately our students, will continue to excel throughout the coming year.

Speaking of support, the New Year begins with a very appropriate and timely observance, especially for me as superintendent. With the theme “Locally Elected, Community Connected,” Lake Travis joins other school districts across the state to recognize and thank school trustees for their service throughout January 2024 as part of School Board Recognition Month. Now more than ever, our community benefits every day from the tireless work and countless hours contributed by the seven men and women who represent more than 1,400 employees, 11,200 students and our families. Led by board President John Aoueille, these local volunteers are elected by their constituents and receive no compensation for their work as public servants. In a climate of constant challenge and change, they develop policies and make tough decisions on complex issues that affect our community. I am thankful to work alongside these amazing servant leaders whose decisions and actions are made in the best interest of our school district.

Paul Norton

The New Year is off to a busy start:

Ninety-three students from Lake Travis High School took top honors in their respective events at the DECA district competition on Jan. 9 in Round Rock. As a result, these students will compete at the state conference Feb. 15-17 in Houston. DECA provides Lake Travis High School students the opportunity to develop their leadership and business skills in preparation for success in their future careers. Students travel and compete in various events while networking with other students from high schools around the globe.

Approximately 60 guests attended our community event on human trafficking on Jan. 11 at the Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Center. Together with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the cities of Bee Cave and Lakeway, the event was designed to inform parents, teachers and community members about the dangers of human trafficking. The full presentation will be available on our website in the coming days.

On Jan. 17, Lake Travis ISD, through our financial advisors, sold $35 million in municipal bonds at an interest yield of 3.60%. We had a large number of investors interested in our district, which resulted in a low interest cost on the bonds. This sale is for the funding of athletic projects associated with the voter-approved bond election in November 2023.

Population and Survey Analysts recently completed a Demographic Study for Lake Travis ISD, and an overview was presented to our school board during its regular meeting on Jan. 17. The study includes an analysis of current student locations, potential growth based on new housing, trends in student relocation patterns throughout the district, and economic factors relevant to the greater district area. We use these findings to plan for and address continued growth in student enrollment. The complete update is available on our website.

Also during its regular meeting on Jan. 17, our school board approved the awarding of construction contracts to American Constructors for the following projects as part of the voter-approved bond election in November 2022: Construction of High School #2; demolition and construction of a new ADA ramp at Lakeway Elementary School; replacement of the artificial turf in the gaga pit area at Rough Hollow Elementary School; hoist work to include electrical and structural modifications at the Lake Travis High School Performing Arts Center; and land clearing at the site of High School #2.

While district business is important and often gets the headlines, I always strive to keep our students in the spotlight. Speaking of, as I conclude this column, I would like to invite you to the Lake Travis High School Theater Arts Department spring production of “The Addams Family: The Musical.” There will be four opportunities to see the show: Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 5. All performances will be at the Lake Travis Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased online. I hope you get a chance to see our amazing students shine on stage.

In the meantime, as we continue our journey through the 2023-2024 school year, I cannot think of a more appropriate time to pause and appreciate our teachers and support staff for what they do each and every day for our students. I am both thankful and proud to serve this great district of ours. Without a doubt, 2024 promises to be an exciting and rewarding year for our staff, students, families and community.

Paul Norton is the superintendent of the Lake Travis school district.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: LTISD superintendent: Spring begins with accolades, construction