LTP Announces Integration with Fireblocks to Build a Transparent, Multi-party Supervision System for Custody

Singapore, Singapore - (NewMediaWire) - January 10, 2023 - LTP is pleased to announce that LTP has integrated Fireblocks, a secure and easy-to-use platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, to further enhance the security and transparency of its custody operations, and make asset deposits and withdrawals more secure and controlled.

LTP is working with exchanges and custodians to create a transparent, multi-party supervision system for custody, clearing, and settlement. This system will allow users to securely entrust their funds to custodians, trade on exchanges, and have the assurance of accurate clearing and settlement provided by LTP. Together, this powerful policy and workflow engine helps to create a safer and more secure operational environment for all parties involved.

"We are thrilled to be integrated with Fireblocks, as this integration will allow us to develop a one-of-a-kind institutional product that enables institutional investors to construct diversified portfolios by leveraging the Fireblocks Network for greater capital market connectivity, as well as fast and secure on-chain settlement. Additionally, we are rapidly expanding our DeFi coverage by integrating new technologies and forming new collaborations. We look forward to a long and successful collaboration," said Jack Yang, Founder and CEO of LTP.

"At Fireblocks, we believe that trading volumes can be driven without the need to compromise on security or operational efficiency, which is why we are delighted to be collaborating with LTP who are seeking to harness liquidity across the CeFi and DeFi realms by bridging CEXs and DEXs. Ensuring security is front and center when granting institutional accessibility to digital assets is key to driving the industry forward," said Stephen Richardson, Head of APAC and SVP of Financial Markets at Fireblocks.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,600 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $3 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com.

About LTP

LTP (LiquidityTech Protocol) is the world's premier prime broker for digital assets, bridging CEXes and DEXes. With over 160 institutional clients and more than $300 billion in annual trading volume, LTP provides the best professional trading services to its clients. With global access and top-tier security supported by cutting-edge technology, LTP offers a suite of safe, fast, affordable, and efficient trading services. trusted by exchanges, platforms, quant funds, hedge funds, family offices, and diverse professional traders. Through integration with leading exchanges and custodian partners, LTP is revolutionizing the digital asset industry with preeminent custody, clearing, and settlement solutions. These solutions are leading the way in creating a safer and more transparent multi-party supervision system for a better and more secure industry.

For more information or to trial LTP's services, please visit www.liquiditytech.com or contact BD@liquiditytech.com

