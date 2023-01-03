LTP Enhances Asset Security With Binance Custody to Provide Greater Accountability and Safety for Users Funds

Singapore, Singapore - (NewMediaWire) - January 03, 2023 - Leading prime broker, LTP (LiquidityTech Protocol) is proud to announce its partnership with Binance Custody, a regulated and compliant institutional custodian. LTP will use Binance Custody to secure its treasury and provide custody to quant funds in the crypto industry.

This cooperation between LTP and Binance Custody will allow LTP clients to store their funds in its institutional-grade cold storage solution and securely access Binance's deep liquidity through Binance Mirror, a core product of Binance Custody. With Binance Mirror, clients can lock a specified amount of their funds in their cold Qualified Wallet and mirror it 1:1 to their Binance Exchange account to access all trading and investment products on Binance.

As it has become painfully clear over the last several months, asset management services in the crypto industry can be opaque and distrustful. In an effort to fight against these prevailing trends, LTP will leverage Binance Custody's institutional-level infrastructure to support auditable documentation for quantitative funds, with the goal of safeguarding investors' assets and ensuring the accuracy of returns.

"The FTX thunderstorm incident exposed the structural problems in the industry and required profound changes. We need to separate the custody, clearing, and settlement functions from the exchange functions, and establish a transparent and multi-party regulatory industry structure. As an industry-leading prime broker, LTP will work together with Binance Custody and other third-party custody to achieve changes in the industry structure.

"Stay SAFE!" - CEO and Founder of LTP, Jack Yang

"Our custody solutions are built to safeguard not only the assets of our clients but also those of their own customers and communities," shares Athena Yu, VP of Binance Custody. "With our institutional platform, LTP can focus on its core business activities with peace of mind knowing all assets entrusted with us are kept secure in segregated cold storage."

About Binance Custody

Binance Custody is a regulated, compliant, institutional-grade custody infrastructure offering integrated custody solutions that are ISO 27001 & 27701 certified and SOC Type 1 & Type 2 attested. Its multi-party computation (MPC) technology, combined with a customizable multi-approval scheme, provides bespoke solutions allowing institutional clients to safely store and manage their digital assets while also benefiting from its secure gateway to a wide range of liquidity products by way of its connectivity to the Binance ecosystem.

About LTP

LTP (LiquidityTech Protocol) is the premier prime broker for digital assets, bridging CEXes and DEXes. We offer a suite of the fastest, most affordable and efficient trading services and infrastructure, with global access and top-tier security supported by our cutting-edge technology. Setting a new benchmark for the digital asset industry, LTP provides the best trading execution and market data across various CEXes and DEXes. With our unique RapidTrade' service and extremely low fees, your winning move is guaranteed.

