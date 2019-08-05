LU-VE (BIT:LUVE) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that LU-VE S.p.A. (BIT:LUVE) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does LU-VE Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, LU-VE had €202.0m of debt, up from €155.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had €143.5m in cash, and so its net debt is €58.4m.

A Look At LU-VE's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that LU-VE had liabilities of €129.2m due within a year, and liabilities of €176.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €143.5m in cash and €56.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €105.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because LU-VE is worth €250.8m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

LU-VE's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.7 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 14.1 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Importantly, LU-VE grew its EBIT by 48% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine LU-VE's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, LU-VE recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for and improvement.