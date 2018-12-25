How LU-VE S.p.A. (BIT:LUVE) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

I’ve been keeping an eye on LU-VE S.p.A. (BIT:LUVE) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe LUVE has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with an optimistic growth outlook, which has not yet been reflected in the share price. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on LU-VE here.

Good value with reasonable growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to LUVE is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 28%, made up of high-quality, operational cash from its core business, which is expected to more than double over the next year. This indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. LUVE’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the building industry, LUVE is also trading below its peers of similar sizes in terms of their assets. This bolsters the proposition that LUVE’s price is currently discounted.

For LU-VE, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further examine:

For LU-VE, I've compiled three fundamental factors you should further examine:

Historical Performance: What has LUVE's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.

